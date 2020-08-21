E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Nothing imminent’ - Dundee boss Mellon breaks silence on link to Town striker Norwood

21 August, 2020 - 10:00
James Norwood has been linked with a loan move to Dundee United this summer Picture: STEVE WALLER

James Norwood has been linked with a loan move to Dundee United this summer Picture: STEVE WALLER

Steve Waller

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has spoken for the first time about the club’s rumoured loan move for Ipswich Town striker James Norwood.

Norwood has been linked with a loan to Dundee, where he’d be reunited with his old Tranmere boss Mellon, and a move to Fleetwood Town this summer.

He was absent from Town’s first pre-season friendly action at Colchester on Tuesday as he continues to rehab from groin surgery which he had in February.

He’s not expected to play at Spurs tomorrow, but it is hoped he could get some minutes next Tuesday, when West Ham visit Portman Road.

The Dundee Courier reports that Mellon was asked about Norwood, and ‘without mentioning him, Mellon hinted it was possible.’

When Norwood’s name was put to him, he said: “We wouldn’t speak about anybody’s players until we had something to speak about.

MORE: Norwood missing from pre-season opener as striker continues injury rehab

“We are trying to recruit honestly and it is an ongoing thing for us.

“If we believe there is someone who will come in and make us better we would try to do that but I would never speak about somebody else’s player – I wouldn’t do that.

“I would wait until it was respectful to them because I would expect them to be that way with us.

“So there is nothing to report on anything at the minute. We are not at a stage where I can say: ‘There’s somebody here and he’s getting a medical. There is nothing close to that at the moment.”

Asked if there could be movement before Celtic’s visit tomorrow, Mellon added: “Listen, who knows? These things can happen overnight. These things can take a long time. These things might never happen.

“Until there is somebody here in the building then I don’t have anything I can help you with or report on.

“There is nothing imminent.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family’s fight for answers after ‘kind and bubbly’ woman, 33, fell to her death

Emma Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

LOOK: Flying squirrel among stunning pictures in East Anglian wildlife book

Mr Burton hopes the book will inspire others to appreciate the world and the life around them Picture: VINCE BURTON

Sutton Hoo exhibitions reopen their doors after being closed during lockdown

Replica of the king's helmet in the revamped exhibition at Sutton Hoo Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Beth Chatto’s ‘radical’ garden to be protected by Historic England

Beth Chatto's gardens in Elmstead Market have been given national recognition Picture: HISTORIC ENGLAND

Driver banned from the road for two years for string of offences

Leonard Grosu was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT