‘Nothing imminent’ - Dundee boss Mellon breaks silence on link to Town striker Norwood

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has spoken for the first time about the club’s rumoured loan move for Ipswich Town striker James Norwood.

Norwood has been linked with a loan to Dundee, where he’d be reunited with his old Tranmere boss Mellon, and a move to Fleetwood Town this summer.

He was absent from Town’s first pre-season friendly action at Colchester on Tuesday as he continues to rehab from groin surgery which he had in February.

He’s not expected to play at Spurs tomorrow, but it is hoped he could get some minutes next Tuesday, when West Ham visit Portman Road.

The Dundee Courier reports that Mellon was asked about Norwood, and ‘without mentioning him, Mellon hinted it was possible.’

When Norwood’s name was put to him, he said: “We wouldn’t speak about anybody’s players until we had something to speak about.

“We are trying to recruit honestly and it is an ongoing thing for us.

“If we believe there is someone who will come in and make us better we would try to do that but I would never speak about somebody else’s player – I wouldn’t do that.

“I would wait until it was respectful to them because I would expect them to be that way with us.

“So there is nothing to report on anything at the minute. We are not at a stage where I can say: ‘There’s somebody here and he’s getting a medical. There is nothing close to that at the moment.”

Asked if there could be movement before Celtic’s visit tomorrow, Mellon added: “Listen, who knows? These things can happen overnight. These things can take a long time. These things might never happen.

“Until there is somebody here in the building then I don’t have anything I can help you with or report on.

“There is nothing imminent.”