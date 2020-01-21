Opinion

Mike Bacon: Sell Downes? Sell Woolfenden? I can't think of a more stupid idea right now!

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden celebrate after the comeback win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

In his latest look at happenings at Portman Road MIKE BACON hopes Town's young players stay at the club....

Luke Chambers does his customary celebration for the away fans at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Luke Chambers does his customary celebration for the away fans at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

It's not often I choke on my Corn Flakes.

Mainly because I usually have porridge for my breakfast... the Corn Flakes were on offer, so I was tempted.

But I choked on them over the weekend when I read that the selling of two of Town's brightest prospects, Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden, could be on the agenda this January transfer window.

What? Really? Are we crazy?

Town fans at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Town fans at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Just in case the hieracy at Portman Road hadn't noticed, we are in League One you know - a league we DO NOT, repeat DO NOT, want to spend any more time in than we have to.

And this current squad, including Downes and Woolfenden, have a great chance to get us out of it at the first time of asking.

I know money talks, but where has our selling policy of recent years (Wickham, Cresswell, Mings, et al) actually got us? Quite frankly, nowhere!

As a club we have already lost a ton of money because of relegation. Getting back to the land of the half-living - ie. the Championship (a land where there is at least some recognition you exist), is an absolute must!

Paul Lambert at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

A short term financial gain now has the potential to be a long-term financial disaster.

Don't get me wrong, I know money is important and a big offer for a young player is very tempting.

The likes of Downes and Woolfenden will want to play as high as they can and the club must not stand in their way. We all agree that. But surely they don't have to be sold now, this week, this month?!

And what if we do decide to cash in?

Emyr Huws gets away from Neil Danns at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Emyr Huws gets away from Neil Danns at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Imagine this... One or the other or, worst case scenario, both get sold. Our current decent form dips. We don't go up and are stuck in League One for another season. Can you imagine the length of the queue for season tickets for another 'thrilling' stint in League One next season?

It's not as if history at Portman Road doesn't tell us much.

Selling Kieron Dyer and re-investing much of his £6m transfer fee back into the squad in 1999/2000 helped get the Blues into the Premier League. But that was at the end of a season we sold KD, not half-way through it!

Failing to invest back in 2014, half-way through the season, with Town top of the Championship after winning at Brentford saw us miss the boat.... Four years later we sit in League One.

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring the winner at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring the winner at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Let's get back in the Championship first and then worry about selling the family silver in the summer if it is deemed to be necessary.

Because right here, right now, the Lambo boat is back on course.

Three points against Lincoln on Saturday and we're looking ship-shape.

Yes, League One is tough to get out of.

So, we need to take every opportunity we can to get out of it.

The last thing we need to do is to sell the very players who have the potential to make this a memorable season.

Emyr Huws forces a first half save from the goalkeeper at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Emyr Huws forces a first half save from the goalkeeper at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

IT wasn't much fun down the Bristol on Friday.

Many of the boys had gone up to Tranmere earlier that day and there was only myself, Milky and a few regulars supping our pints.

Will Keane being held back at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Will Keane being held back at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

"I wish I'd gone to the game now," Milky lamented.

"It's not much fun down here tonight without the boys."

I interjected.

"You could have gone, Milky. There was space in Brown Shoes' car."

His face remained long.

"You think so? It's alright for you Rasher, you don't get sea-sick like me. There is just no way I could have gone over that River Mersey to get there."

I ordered another pint!

