Mike's Moments: Jake the hero! Unbeaten at home! Loving the Premiership! Who's up next?

Cameron Heeps (red helmet) and Jake Allen (blue) lead Zach Wajtknecht (white) and James Shanes in heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Mike Bacon takes a look at the talking points as the Witches beat the Robins

Cameron Heeps gets the better of Tobiasz Musielak in the second rerun of heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Heeps gets the better of Tobiasz Musielak in the second rerun of heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

HERO JAKE

Both Ipswich reserves, Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen have been superb for the Witches so far this season.

This team was built to be solid throughout and so it is proving. Against Swindon they scored 20 points to the Robins' reserves two.

Against Swindon, Allen was in sublime form, gating fast and attacking the track well. It was wonderful to see.

And on a night when one or two of the Ipswich top 5 were slightly off colour, it is good for the Witches to know they have a reserve pairing like Allen and Heeps.

UNBEATEN AT HOME

Four home meetings for the Witches, one challenge, one Premiership and two Supporters' Trophy clashes and Ipswich are unbeaten.

Krystian Pieszczek breaks the tapes in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek breaks the tapes in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

What would you have given for that at the start of the season?

Certainly Foxhall is looking more a fortress than it has done for many years. Long may it continue. Fans love rocking up to see their team win at home.

OPTIONS! OPTIONS!

A witches team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Swindon meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com A witches team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Swindon meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins is showing he is not afraid to make changes to benefit the team.

Fortunately he has reserves who can help, but Hawkins is making the right calls.

Of course no rider wants to be taken out of a race and it's tough for Hawkins, a former rider himself, to make the decision.

But team is all. And a good team manager, as Hawkins is proving, is crucial.

MOVING APACE!

I don't know whether it is me but speedway meetings, not just at Foxhall, but around the country, appear to be moving apace this year.

And not before time.

Too often crowds have been left to freeze in the stands while people in the pits seem unaware.

Of course you can't do anything about crashes or stoppages, but overall it is nice to see meetings finishing in 90 minutes. Quite right.

UP NEXT!

Wow! It's Bank Holiday Monday speedway at Foxhall next up for the Witches at Foxhall when King's Lynn arrive in Suffolk for a Premiership clash on May 6.

However, before then the Witches are at Wolverhampton this Monday night in a Premiership clash.

What they would give to grab a point or two at Monmore Green – a notoriously tricky track, but one many Witches riders know well.