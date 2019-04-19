Video

Mike's Moments! Witches trump the Aces, Cameron Heeps, what an atmosphere! Mike Bacon gives his verdict...

From the left, Danny King, Kenneth Bjerre and Jake Allen head for the first bend in heat four. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Mike Bacon reflects on Ipswich Witches’ fine 52-38 win over Belle Vue Aces at Foxhall Stadium.

Richard Lawson (red helmet) and Krystian Pieszczek inside Kenneth Bjerre in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Richard Lawson (red helmet) and Krystian Pieszczek inside Kenneth Bjerre in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

TEAM SPIRIT

The Witches didn't take long to fall behind to the Aces... just one heat to be precise.

But boy did they fight back immediately and by heat five were eight ahead.

That type of team spirit is just what is needed for this Ipswich side who are far from the bookies' favourites to win the Premiership – yet it is early days.

Sensational stuff tonight from @ipswichspeedway and here's team boss @rhr_211 ... and a team debrief pic.twitter.com/zuZymCS1gp — Mike Bacon (@Mike_Bacon) April 18, 2019

But that spirit can buy a lot of points.

FLYING RESERVES

The Witches have found a couple of top reserves in Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen.

Danny King pictured in the pits during the Ipswich v Belle Vue Aces meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King pictured in the pits during the Ipswich v Belle Vue Aces meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Heeps especially has arrived back on these shores from Oz, a fitter, meaner and faster speedway rider.

He had two extra outings against the Aces – fully deserved – and was again a match-winner for the Witches.

He has set his own bar high... Now he must keep it going.

Krystian Pieszczek puts an inside move on Steve Worrall in heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek puts an inside move on Steve Worrall in heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

SOLID WITCHES

Incredibly, Witches heat leaders Danny King and Rory Schlein (who was guesting for Chris Harris), notched only 12 points between them.

That's not a criticism because the pair of them were instrumental in a couple of important 5-1 maximums.

But what it shows is that this Ipswich team is solid throughout. It will keep all seven of them on their toes.

David Bellego is pushed away ahead of the parade. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com David Bellego is pushed away ahead of the parade. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

ATMOSPHERE

There is little doubt the atmosphere at Foxhall Heath has improved dramatically over the last couple of seasons and now with Premiership racing each week, it is even better.

Foxhall is a big stadium and fans can rattle around in it.

But the early signs this season are that the fans are coming back and the atmosphere is so much better. It was a healthy crowd in attendance.

You should have heard the roar when Heeps beat Max Fricke in heat 11....even above the sound of four bikes!

UP NEXT

The Witches meet Swindon home and away next week.

They travel to Wiltshire on Easter Monday, before the Robins are the next visitors to Foxhall next Thursday.

The Premiership is quality and the standard of racing seen so far at Foxhall has been top drawer. Former world champ Jason Doyle is Swindon's No.1.

But let's not get carried away.

The Witches have made a superb start to life back in the top tier of British speedway.... But it is a long season and there are many very hard tests ahead.

One thing the side do know however is.... On their day they can beat anyone.