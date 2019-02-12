Cornish confident Mildenhall Town will stay up

Mildenhall Town manager, Ricky Cornish, is confident that his side will escape from the Bostik North relegation zone, despite a current six-point gap between themselves and third-from-bottom Soham Town Rangers.

The Hall face one of their toughest challenges of the season, at home to runaway leaders Bowers & Pitsea tomorrow afternoon, so they will do well to take anything from this fixture.

However, Cornish believes that his team now have the firepower necessary to escape the bottom two, during the nine matches that follow tomorrow’s clash, which include the following weekend’s crucial fixture away at basement dwellers Romford.

Over the last two weeks, Cornish has recruited proven goalscorers in Stuart Zanone and John Sands.

The experienced Zanone arrived the previous week, after playing for the likes of Bostik North rivals Basildon United plus Takeley and Welwyn Garden City this season, while familiar face Sands returned to his old club earlier this week.

“It will be good to pit ourselves against a very good side,” explained Cornish.

“Bowers & Pitsea are big and physical, and it will be a big test for us, but we will go into the match with no fears at all.

“Anything we get from this game will be a bonus, after which we have nine cup finals.

“As I have said before, I am very confident that we are going to stay up, especially as I have a good choice of players now.

“The arrival of Stuart (Zanone) and John Sands means that I now have a choice of four goalscorers at the club, which is an area we were lacking in before.

“I can decide who to throw in, based on who is firing. I have laid down a challenge to them all.

“I have a full squad, with no new injuries,” added Cornish.

Ex-Bury Town, King’s Lynn and Needham Market front-runner Sands returned to his boyhood club – he first made a name for himself at Recreation Way – earlier this week, having previously returned last summer for a short stint before departing in October to play for Lincolnshire club AFC Stamford, where he was dogged by injuries.

Zanone, meanwhile, made his Mildenhall debut during last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Coggeshall Town.