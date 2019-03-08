Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Millwall interested in Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski still has two years to run on his Ipswich Town deal. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Millwall are interested in signing Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, according to the Daily Mirror.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lions have seen three keepers depart this summer - David Martin has moved to West Ham, Ben Amos' loan from Bolton has expired and Jordan Archer has left at the end of his contract.

One-cap Poland international Bialkowski is one of the Town's highest earners having signed a bumper new three-year deal last summer.

MORE: Town have kept tabs on Gorrin but no offer for well-travelled Spanish midfielder

It's understood that the Blues would listen to offers for their former three-times Player of the Year following relegation to League One and that the 31-year-old, while happy in Suffolk, is keen to play football at the highest possible level.

Manager Paul Lambert has insisted no-one will leave Portman Road 'on the cheap' this summer. Town turned down a bid of £3m from Birmingham City for Bialkowski last summer and must now decide what their valuation is.

The Blues have released Dean Gerken and signed two keepers already this summer in the form of Tomas Holy (Gillingham, free) and Adam Przybek (West Brom, free).

The latter has been recruited for the U23s, potentially freeing up Harry Wright for a loan departure, and it's understood that the Blues would move for another keeper - Bolton's Remi Matthews a prime target - should Bialkowski move on.

Birmingham are understood to retain an interest in Bialkowski and could have funds to play with if Che Adams and Jota are sold this summer.