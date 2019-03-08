Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Millwall leading the race to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bialkowski

PUBLISHED: 10:34 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 14 June 2019

Bartosz Bialkowski still has two years to run on his Ipswich Town deal. Photo: Steve Waller

Bartosz Bialkowski still has two years to run on his Ipswich Town deal. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Millwall are leading the race to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, we understand.

Bartosz Bialkowski hands his shirt to a fan. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comBartosz Bialkowski hands his shirt to a fan. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Pole has been wanted by a string of Championship clubs this summer, with Birmingham understood to have at one stage renewed interest they initially showed last summer, but the Lions are leading the way.

The Blues are understood to be willing to listen to offers for their three-time player-of-the-year, who is keen to play at as high a level as possible in a bid to force his way back into the Poland set-up. A move to Millwall is understood to be of interest to him.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Millwall interested in Bialkowski

It's understood the Blues value Bialkowski in the region of £1.5million.

Town manager Paul Lambert and Bartosz Bialkowski after the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert and Bartosz Bialkowski after the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Millwall are looking for a goalkeeper this summer after David Martin joined West Ham, Ben Amos's loan from Bolton expired and Jordan Archer moved on a free transfer.

Lions boss Neil Harris remained tight-lipped on potential transfer business yesterday, when asked about links to Bialkowski, Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe and QPR's Matt Smith.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Stats show it's tough to bounce straight back from League One after relegation - even if you are a 'big' team

"We've been linked with players. Some are right and some come completely from nowhere, players from countries where we've never heard of the player," Harris told London News Online.

"We have never recruited from abroad, so it's not likely we will sign one from Outer Mongolia on a 12-year contract.

"Some will be true - that we have enquired about or made a bid for. Sometimes reports come out but we like to do our business in private and not alert other clubs to what we're doing and what we're spending.

MORE: 'To wear the shirt fills me with pride and happiness' - El Mizouni on his Tunisia debut

"When it does come out it comes out from one place - and that's an agent. I won't be talking about individual players at other clubs."

Ipswich have signed two goalkeepers already this summer, with Tomas Holy arriving from Gillingham and Adam Przybek joining after leaving West Brom.

If and when Bialkowski's departs, the Blues are understood to be keen to recruit another senior keeper, with Bolton's Remi Matthews on the club's radar.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich hotel offers free double room to dads who tell them ‘bad jokes’

Novotel in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Villagers facing final showdown with developer over plans for new homes

Campaigners from Long Melford outside Suffolk County Council offices in December Picture: NEIL PERRY

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 23- is it your day today?

Boris has had a good week. Will you? Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Woman injured in supermarket car park crash

The crash happened in the Morrison’s car park in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists