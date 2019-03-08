Millwall leading the race to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski still has two years to run on his Ipswich Town deal. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Millwall are leading the race to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, we understand.

Bartosz Bialkowski hands his shirt to a fan. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Bartosz Bialkowski hands his shirt to a fan. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Pole has been wanted by a string of Championship clubs this summer, with Birmingham understood to have at one stage renewed interest they initially showed last summer, but the Lions are leading the way.

The Blues are understood to be willing to listen to offers for their three-time player-of-the-year, who is keen to play at as high a level as possible in a bid to force his way back into the Poland set-up. A move to Millwall is understood to be of interest to him.

It's understood the Blues value Bialkowski in the region of £1.5million.

Town manager Paul Lambert and Bartosz Bialkowski after the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town manager Paul Lambert and Bartosz Bialkowski after the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Millwall are looking for a goalkeeper this summer after David Martin joined West Ham, Ben Amos's loan from Bolton expired and Jordan Archer moved on a free transfer.

Lions boss Neil Harris remained tight-lipped on potential transfer business yesterday, when asked about links to Bialkowski, Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe and QPR's Matt Smith.

"We've been linked with players. Some are right and some come completely from nowhere, players from countries where we've never heard of the player," Harris told London News Online.

"We have never recruited from abroad, so it's not likely we will sign one from Outer Mongolia on a 12-year contract.

"Some will be true - that we have enquired about or made a bid for. Sometimes reports come out but we like to do our business in private and not alert other clubs to what we're doing and what we're spending.

"When it does come out it comes out from one place - and that's an agent. I won't be talking about individual players at other clubs."

Ipswich have signed two goalkeepers already this summer, with Tomas Holy arriving from Gillingham and Adam Przybek joining after leaving West Brom.

If and when Bialkowski's departs, the Blues are understood to be keen to recruit another senior keeper, with Bolton's Remi Matthews on the club's radar.