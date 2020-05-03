E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Watch: Ex-Town star Mings surprises NHS staff with video calls

PUBLISHED: 13:05 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 03 May 2020

Former Ipswich Town star Tyrone Mings rang NHS staff to say thank ou on behalf of the national team and the country. Picture: PA VIDEO

Former Ipswich Towm star Tyrone Mings has been ringing NHS staff to thank them for their efforts in battling the COVID 19 pandemic.

Tyrone Mings applauds fans after making his England debut. Picture: PA SPORTTyrone Mings applauds fans after making his England debut. Picture: PA SPORT

Mings, who made his name at Portman Road after signing from non-league Chippenham for just £10,000, surprised key workers Sarah Mawer and Kunal Sapat with video calls on behalf of the England national side, for whom he made his debut last October.

He told Mawer: “I don’t think we can truly put into words just how appreciative we are of people like you.”

MORE: From almost quitting the game to the top of the sport – Tyrone Mings’ incredible journey from Town to England debut

Tyrone Mings, right, made his name at Ipswich TownTyrone Mings, right, made his name at Ipswich Town

Mings, who played for Ipswich between 2012 and 2015, also chatted to both about their workloads, the pressure on them and mental health provisions for those on the frontline of the coronavirus fight.

It’s not the first time that the Aston Villa star has done good deeds for fans – he made a habit of it at Ipswich, paying for tickets and shirts for fans, plus spending time on Christmas Day helping to dish out festive food to homeless people at shelters in the town.

Drive 24