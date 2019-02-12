Sunshine and Showers

‘Mistakes have cost us’ – McGreal after U’s defeat at Swindon

PUBLISHED: 17:40 02 March 2019

U's boss John McGreal, whose side went down 3-0 at Swindon this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal, whose side went down 3-0 at Swindon this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss John McGreal admitted that “mistakes cost us” after his side’s 3-0 defeat at Swindon Town this afternoon. As a result, the U’s have slipped out of the top seven, and so are outside the play-off zone in eighth spot,

The U’s were undone by goals by Canice Carroll and Luke Woolfenden before half-time, with Kyle Bennett adding a third for the Robins in the 66th minute to kill off the visitors.

“Mistakes have cost us, when we were in control of the game,” said McGreal.

“We had the game for 40 minutes, and Swindon couldn’t get the ball

“We won’t a real goal threat, I understand that, but we were in control and both Brennan (Dickenson) and Mikael (Mandron) had good chances.

“We were totally in control, and were getting into good areas, then we made mistakes.

“(Keeper) Rene (Gilmartin) made a mistake for thr first goal – he has held his hands up with that one.

“But we then gave another poor goal away before half-time, and has left us shell-shocked.

“Mistakes happen in football, but to be 2-0 down at half-time when we were in control was a killer blow.

“With their second goal, Dicko (Dickenson) has not tracked the runner, I’m thinking –

‘wow, unbelievable, how are we 2-0 down?

“We probed in the second half, but we needed to get a goal back early, and we knew they would be a danger on the counter with all the attacking changes that I made.

“For the third goal, Mikael lost in the ball in midfield and the lad (Kyle Bennett) has had a shot which I thought would be comfortably saved. Rene has safe hands, and maybe the wind was a factor, but its another mistake.

“But being 2-0 at half-time was mind-boggling.

“It’s just three points lost, and give Swindon credit. They went long and mixed the play up,” added McGreal.

