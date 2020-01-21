E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Mitchell to meet Ahmad in main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

PUBLISHED: 15:15 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 21 January 2020

Leigh Mitchell will fight Damian Ahmad in the main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 on March 7 at the Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: CWSE

Leigh Mitchell will fight Damian Ahmad in the main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 on March 7 at the Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: CWSE

Archant

Rising Essex star Leigh Mitchell will headline a spectacular Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 card in Colchester in March.

Bantamweight Mitchell (2-1), who hails from just down the road in Witham, kickstarted his pro career in 2019, submitting the more experienced Rico Biggs in style at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 in October, before heading to Italy four days before Christmas and doing the same thing to Michele Clemente.

It was the perfect way to rebound after breaking his hand and losing his pro debut to the now-surging Liam Gittins in June 2018 - Gittins, now 5-0, is one of the brightest young stars on the Cage Warriors roster.

So Mitchell, who fights out of Colchester powerhouse BKK Fighters Gym, will look to make it three wins in a row when he welcomes unbeaten amateur Damian Ahmad to the paid ranks at Charter Hall on March 7.

Ahmad was 4-0 as an amateur and ranked in the country's top 15 135lb fighters. With four decision victories under his belt, the New Wave Academy product will be planning on taking a big scalp and a claiming his first stoppage when he fights under pro rules for the first time.

MORE: Four-man tournament to crown new featherweight champion at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

Chey Veal and Jack Clarke will fight for the amateur bantamweight title at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 at the Charter Hall in Colchester on March 7Chey Veal and Jack Clarke will fight for the amateur bantamweight title at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 at the Charter Hall in Colchester on March 7

The fight will cap what's shaping up to be another excellent CWSE card, which will also feature a four-man, one night tournament to decide the new amateur featherweight champion, ex-champ George Tanasa bidding to win back the strap he lost to Jimmy Fell last October.

And there's a tasty looking title fight in the amateur bantamweight division too, as Norfolk's Chey Veal (4-4-1) squares off with Jack Clarke (4-1), who scored one of the best knockouts of 2019 when he put Will Timmis to sleep from his back in their clash at CWSE in October.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man who died in A14 lorry crash is named

The victim of the crash has been named as 54-year-old Andrew Gibbins, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Residents given compensation after homes flooded

Pictures show the extent of the flooding caused by the new development on Melton Road near Woodbridge. Picture: IAN WRIGHT

Mitchell to meet Ahmad in main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

Leigh Mitchell will fight Damian Ahmad in the main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 on March 7 at the Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: CWSE

MP warns Houses of Parliament of flood ‘devastation’ as barrier costs soar by £40m

The proposed cost of a towns flood defences has jumped up by more than £40 million in order to ensure its safety. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists