Video

Mitchell to meet Ahmad in main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

Leigh Mitchell will fight Damian Ahmad in the main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 on March 7 at the Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: CWSE Archant

Rising Essex star Leigh Mitchell will headline a spectacular Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 card in Colchester in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bantamweight Mitchell (2-1), who hails from just down the road in Witham, kickstarted his pro career in 2019, submitting the more experienced Rico Biggs in style at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 in October, before heading to Italy four days before Christmas and doing the same thing to Michele Clemente.

It was the perfect way to rebound after breaking his hand and losing his pro debut to the now-surging Liam Gittins in June 2018 - Gittins, now 5-0, is one of the brightest young stars on the Cage Warriors roster.

So Mitchell, who fights out of Colchester powerhouse BKK Fighters Gym, will look to make it three wins in a row when he welcomes unbeaten amateur Damian Ahmad to the paid ranks at Charter Hall on March 7.

Ahmad was 4-0 as an amateur and ranked in the country's top 15 135lb fighters. With four decision victories under his belt, the New Wave Academy product will be planning on taking a big scalp and a claiming his first stoppage when he fights under pro rules for the first time.

MORE: Four-man tournament to crown new featherweight champion at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

Chey Veal and Jack Clarke will fight for the amateur bantamweight title at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 at the Charter Hall in Colchester on March 7 Chey Veal and Jack Clarke will fight for the amateur bantamweight title at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 at the Charter Hall in Colchester on March 7

The fight will cap what's shaping up to be another excellent CWSE card, which will also feature a four-man, one night tournament to decide the new amateur featherweight champion, ex-champ George Tanasa bidding to win back the strap he lost to Jimmy Fell last October.

And there's a tasty looking title fight in the amateur bantamweight division too, as Norfolk's Chey Veal (4-4-1) squares off with Jack Clarke (4-1), who scored one of the best knockouts of 2019 when he put Will Timmis to sleep from his back in their clash at CWSE in October.