E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Matchday Live: Blues travel to MK looking to keep 100% record and clean sheet intact

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 October 2020

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon when they take on MK Dons. Kick-off 3pm.

The Blues have won their three League One games so far this season to top the table, heading into this weekend’s clash against Russell Martin’s side.

“Things are really positive at the moment,” Freddie Sears said ahead of the game.

“Three wins, three clean sheets - you can’t ask for a better start.

“That’s all it is for now, so we won’t get carried away, but we’re confident going into the weekend.

“I don’t think they [MK Dons] have played too badly. They haven’t got a win but they’re playing the right way and have been unlucky.

“I would think teams will be looking at us at the moment, though, because we’re doing well.

“We’ll be looking to go there and win - it’s a shame it’s not with 3,000 Blues fans backing us like last season, but that’s how things are at the moment and they’ll be getting behind us from home.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 60s dies after being hit by car

A crash on the A143 has seen the road closed at Bungay. Photo: Google

Cannabis factory discovered at home ‘with blood on door handle’

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

The 7 most expensive homes for sale in Suffolk on Zoopla

Clockwise from top left: Harleston Hall, High Hall swimming pool in Nettleshead. Little Haugh Hall, and High Hall. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/STRUTT & PARKER

Matchday Live: Blues travel to MK looking to keep 100% record and clean sheet intact

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Church hall costs escalate by more than £200k

Framlingham Town Council has approved an extra £56,000 in CIL funding for the St Michael's Community Rooms project Picture: JAMES GORST ARCHITECTS