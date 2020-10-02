Matchday Live: Blues travel to MK looking to keep 100% record and clean sheet intact

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon when they take on MK Dons. Kick-off 3pm.

The Blues have won their three League One games so far this season to top the table, heading into this weekend’s clash against Russell Martin’s side.

“Things are really positive at the moment,” Freddie Sears said ahead of the game.

“Three wins, three clean sheets - you can’t ask for a better start.

“That’s all it is for now, so we won’t get carried away, but we’re confident going into the weekend.

“I don’t think they [MK Dons] have played too badly. They haven’t got a win but they’re playing the right way and have been unlucky.

“I would think teams will be looking at us at the moment, though, because we’re doing well.

“We’ll be looking to go there and win - it’s a shame it’s not with 3,000 Blues fans backing us like last season, but that’s how things are at the moment and they’ll be getting behind us from home.”