Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over MK Dons

Ipswich Town won 1-0 at MK Dons this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Had very little to do in the opening period as MK failed to have an effort on target. Was solid enough in his kicking before taking his eye off one late in the half, as the ball rolled under his foot before he eventually regained composure to clear. Made a really good save in the second period to deny Conor McGrandles with his feet before stopping a second effort from Jordan Bowery. The best save of the lot came with 10 minutes to go, though, as he turned Conor Houghton's low shot round the post. An excellent display. 8

Kane Vincent-Young

Started as an advanced wing-back before quickly dropping deeper as Town shuffled their pack. This was a continuation of his good start to life as an Ipswich player as he again looked comfortable on the ball, confident when moving forward and solid at the back. Had one moment when he superbly skipped past former Colchester team-mate Brennan Dickenson on the right flank, highlighting what he is capable of. He made some big blocks in the second period. 8

Luke Chambers

Perhaps over-shadowed by his defensive partners and his goalkeeper in terms of highlight moments in this game but the truth is the skipper was fully in control all night. Won the balls he needed to, cleared to safety when required and held the line superbly. The fist pumps at the end were as vociferous as they've been for some time. 7

James Wilson

He's not flashy but the free-signing has been solid whenever he's taken to the field for Ipswich Town. You know what, he was ultimately the pick of the bunch for Lambert's side. The Welshman put in a good foot to snuff out danger early in the second period and then made an even better block to deny Jordan Bowery following Holy's save with his legs. The final 15 minutes saw him win header after header and clear danger time and again. His best display yet. 8

Luke Garbutt

Good to see the Everton loanee back in the side after missing the last seven games. He didn't really look like he'd been away. His touch is good and his positional play was solid, too. He, like Vincent-Young, dropped back a little deeper as Town reshuffled but he was still able to get forward, playing a part in the move for Nolan's goal. 7

Cole Skuse

The major point of intrigue on the Ipswich team-sheet centred around Skuse, who was making his 250th Ipswich appearance in this game, being deployed at centre-back. We only saw him there for a couple of minutes, though, before switching to central midfield where he was his normal self - picking up loose balls, reading the game well and recycling possession into the likes of Nolan and Huws. Took a blow to the head after colliding with Downes in the second half but was good to carry on, making some big interceptions late on. 7

Flynn Downes

Another good display from the youngster, with his best work perhaps coming when looking to win the ball back. He put in a few big tackles in both halves. The presence of Huws and Nolan took the pressure off of the academy product in terms of creating passages of play but he still had some good moments. Fired over in the first period and then had a low shot saved in the second. 7

Emyr Huws

This was the Welsh midfielder's first start in the league since December 2017, when he suffered a nasty knee injury at Middlesbrough from which he has struggled to return. So this was a very welcome sight indeed. He still clearly has a way to go before reaching top gear but you can see the quality is there, even if he is still perhaps playing within himself. Delivered a brilliant cross for Nolan's goal in the first half before surviving two occasions on which he could possibly have given away a penalty in the second. 7

Jon Nolan

The match-winner. Opened his body superbly to finish from Huws' cross on what was his first start in the league this season. He gives the Ipswich midfield something different and moved the ball excellently all night. Played a big part in relieving pressure late on as he held the ball in dangerous areas to ensure the Blues kept possession. A real asset now he's back fit. 8

James Norwood

A premature end to the evening for the striker, who had led the line well before his first-half departure. He had threaded a neat pass through to Jackson to have a shot saved before putting in the initial ball in the move which ultimately led to Nolan's goal. Hopefully he won't be sidelined for too long. 6

Kayden Jackson

Full of running and no lack of effort throughout, but a frustrating evening for the striker in an attacking sense. Had a one-on-one saved by Nicholls in the first half and then supplied a good cross which Vincent-Young could only divert wide. Kept on working to close the MK defence down before being replaced, while also coming up with a handful of good defensive plays to help his side out as pressure mounted. 6

Will Keane (for Norwood, 35)

On earlier than expected and played the target man role excellently, controlling the ball superbly out of the sky and keeping it in dangerous areas. Was particularly useful when the Blues were trying to run out the clock. He will be a real asset once 100 per cent fit. 7

Anthony Georgiou (for Huws, 67)

Is still waiting for his first Ipswich start but got 23 minutes off the bench in this one. Attacking-wise he got forward on a few occasions and caused danger down the left flank. Had a few moments when he lost possession in dangerous areas and didn't track his man, though. 6

Gwion Edwards (for Jackson, 75)

Had a good chance within seconds of coming on but his effort, on the end of a flowing move and a Nolan pass, was blocked behind. Helped out well defensively. 6