Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with MK Dons

Penalty area action during the first half at MK Dons.

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with MK Dons this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert urges his players on late in the second half at MK Dons whilst they are down to ten men.

Tomas Holy

The Czech keeper did everything asked of him in the first half, with his biggest contribution coming in the final seconds of as he got down low to deny Joe Mason’s shot, before catching the following corner. His second period was a little more tough as he got himself out of trouble twice, flapping at a cross but then saving Carlton Morris’s shot seconds later, before spilling Scott Fraser’s effort and then blocking Callum Brittain’s follow-up. Had a couple of nervy moments in the final seconds of the game, too. 5

Luke Chambers

The skipper was on top form in the first half, with a succession of defensive headers and two excellent blocks, one of which stopped Carlton Morris when clean through on goal. Was left in a heap following a tough tackle from Daniel Harvie but was good to carry on and continued to play well in the second period. He was unfortunate to slip for Dons’ equaliser, scored by Harvie, who arguably shouldn’t have been on the pitch following his earlier foul on the captain. 7

Dean Lewington keeps an eye on Oli Hawkins.

James Wilson

Another calm and composed performance from the defender this afternoon. His colleagues, Chambers and Toto Nsiala, perhaps had the more eye-catching performances with notable blocks but Wilson was always on top of things. Had one big run forward through the middle of the pitch, beating a man before laying a ball off for Freddie Sears to shoot, and also dug out two dangerous crosses. 7

Toto Nsiala

The centre-half’s renaissance continues with another top display, following which he was unlucky not to be on the winning side. He won header after header in Town territory and made plenty of last-ditch blocks and clearances while also keeping the ball well. Another positive day. 8

Old Hawkins tries to escape defenders during the second half at MK Dons.

Stephen Ward

Sadly the veteran’s game only lasted a little over 20 minutes, as he hobbled off with a knock and was replaced by Myles Kenlock. The Irishman was receiving treatment while the Town players celebrated Jon Nolan’s opener and hopefully he won’t be out for too long – he’s been that impressive for Ipswich. While on the pitch he defended well and offered good support to Freddie Sears. 6

Andre Dozzell

The intent is always there from the young midfielder and on occasion he was able to move the ball around quickly and incisively. He didn’t have much space to work in, though and had a quiet game when compared to recent displays. He had his hands full in a physical sense and needed a bit of help in there at times. 5

Jon Nolan scores during the first half at MK Dons.

Jon Nolan

Goal number three of Nolan’s season certainly came against the run of play but came thanks to some good positioning, as he held his spot when balls came into the box from Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears to finish well. From then on, his game was a little quiet, though. 6

Teddy Bishop

This was Bishop’s 100th Ipswich appearance but it was a largely quiet 55 minutes for the central midfielder. The Blues were pegged back for much of his time on the pitch and he wasn’t able to get high enough to support Hawkins or get on the ball often enough to drive at the MK defence. His role in Nolan’s goal was important, though, as he occupied the central defenders and challenged to head Freddie Sears’ cross, allowing Gwion Edwards to chest into the path of Nolan to score. 5

Luke Chambers brings the ball down during the first half at MK Dons.

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman was in-and-out of the game but had some good moments. His ball in, to start the move which led to Nolan’s goal, was teasing and dangerous and he then moved inside to chest back into the path of his midfield partner to finish. Had a couple of bright second-half moments but was a little quiet as Town found it hard to attack.5

Freddie Sears

Sears’ best work came early in this came as he put in the cross for Nolan’s goal and caused trouble down the right when working ahead of Stephen Ward. He should maybe have done better when cutting inside and shooting before the break, with his effort flying wide. Didn’t get into the game in the second period before being withdrawn. 5

Taking one for the team. Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy gets struck where it hurts whilst making a brave block late in the second half at MK Dons whilst the Town are down to ten men.

Oli Hawkins

The big striker worked hard throughout this game and was Town’s only real attacking outlet, though his only sight of goal saw him chest down a Dozzell pass and fire over the top of the bar. His support dried up in the second half but he continued to work. 6

Myles Kenlock (for Ward, 22)

First league action of the season for the left-back and he took a while to warm up, with a couple of loose balls and one in particular which required Chambers to dig him out of trouble with a superb tackle. MK targeted the left side during the second half and he was caught upfield for the home equaliser. 4

MK Dons veteran defender Richard Keogh does enough to hold off Oli Hawkins during the second half at MK Dons.

Alan Judge (for Sears, 55)

The midfielder came on just after the Dons’ equaliser and had some decent moments, both on and off the ball, without being able to create too many attacking moments. 5

Flynn Downes (for Bishop, 55)

A brief appearance for the midfielder, who came on to add steel to the midfield but departed 13 minutes later having been booked and picking up an injury. Left the stadium on crutches. n/a