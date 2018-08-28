Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

‘I’ve definitely fell out of love with the sport’ - Ipswich MMA star Eaton reveals he’s quitting the cage

PUBLISHED: 15:56 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:56 06 November 2018

Ipswich MMA star Corrin Eaton celebrates one of his victories. The hugely popular fighter has revealed that he's stepping away from the sport to focus on work. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich MMA star Corrin Eaton celebrates one of his victories. The hugely popular fighter has revealed that he's stepping away from the sport to focus on work. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Ipswich MMA talent Corrin Eaton has revealed that he’s stepping away from the cage after falling out of love with the sport.

Corrin Eaton lands a leg kick in a fight on the Contenders MMA promotion in Norwich. Picture: JERRY DAWSCorrin Eaton lands a leg kick in a fight on the Contenders MMA promotion in Norwich. Picture: JERRY DAWS

Eaton, 29, is one of the country’s top featherweight fighters, boasting a pro record of 9-3, and was due to feature prominently at the Cage Warriors 99 show in Colchester on November 17.

Coming off a fight of the year contender in defeat to Dean Trueman at Cage Warriors 92 at the O2 Arena in March, the Colchester show was set to be the pinnacle of the hugely popular Eaton’s career so far.

But he says he can simply no longer afford to fight and train full-time, and with a demanding job in the building trade to factor in, he’s been left with no choice but to step away from the sport where he always thrilled fans, win or lose.

MORE: Eaton in classic fight with Trueman at Cage Warriors 92

“Basically, I’ve had to go back to full-time work,” he said. “I haven’t really got an opponent yet and travelling backwards and forwards (to Team Titan in London) after a full day’s work to train, I just thought what’s the point?

“I thought it was best to call it now. I was going to do it after the fight anyway, after the Colchester show, but with no real opponent, medicals and work and stuff, it made sense to do it now.

“I’ve definitely fell out of love with the sport. I want to call it a day, but the more people I talk to – good friends, coaches, managers – they’re just saying not to label it as retirement yet, take a break, live your life a bit and then hopefully you fall in love with the sport again and it becomes a hobby – whereas at the moment it’s a job, and a very stressful job.”

MORE: Suffolk star Allen dreams of bringing the UFC to Ipswich

Corrin Eaton, right, has his hand raised after beating Igor Camino-Mora at Contenders. Picture: JERRY DAWSCorrin Eaton, right, has his hand raised after beating Igor Camino-Mora at Contenders. Picture: JERRY DAWS

Former Chantry student Eaton explained that, while many fans assume fighters – especially those like him who have reached the heights of Cage Warriors, Europe’s premier MMA promotion – live a life of luxury and financial freedom, that is just not the case.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “I won’t get into great detail about how much I get paid, but it’s not enough money to make a living, it’s really not.

“Most fighters want an eight-week training camp, so that’s two to three sessions a day. You can’t work full-time and do that. That’s why I need to commit to work.”

MORE: Eaton impresses with win at Contenders 17

Corrin Eaton, centre, celebrates one of his first title wins early in his fighting career. Picture: JEREMY FARINOSCorrin Eaton, centre, celebrates one of his first title wins early in his fighting career. Picture: JEREMY FARINOS

Of his career, Eaton said: “I’m definitely proud of it. I never, ever thought that it was going to go this far. I remember going into the gym and trying to relieve a bit of stress, and to be able to start earning money from it was crazy.

“At the moment, If I’m perfectly honest, I think there’s a very slim chance (of coming back), maybe 10-20%. It hurts to say, but it’s how it’s going to have to be.”

Eaton now hopes to one day open an MMA gym in Ipswich, saying that would be his legacy to the town.

“That would be the icing on the cake for me,” he said. “That would make all the hard work worthwhile, because I would never have been able to do that without my career.

“That’s the golden ticket, that is my UFC, and that would be me making it.”

Topic Tags:

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

6 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift of everybody else at the foot of the Championship table. STUART WATSON outlines seven reasons why the Blues can escape danger under new boss Paul Lambert.

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Yesterday, 16:30 Stuart Watson
Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will resist the temptation to call upon fit-again duo Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop too soon.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Whymark scores four as Town put seven past West Brom

Yesterday, 15:00 Ross Halls
Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1976

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Trevor Whymark scoring four goals in a big win over West Brom.

‘He’ll quickly cut out the silly mistakes’ - Marshall backs Lambert to be a success at Town

Yesterday, 12:16 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of his first match in charge on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Marshall believes Paul Lambert has all the qualities to be a success as Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert adds ex-U’s stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

Yesterday, 11:55 Mark Heath
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the team can find a way to score goals before the January transfer window comes around.

Kings of Anglia - A bright start, nagging worries and the chance of Town beating the drop

Mon, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Opinion A pleasure to watch, Bishop’s return and Nsiala in action - observations as Under 23s draw with Cardiff

Mon, 14:52 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andy Warren gives his observations from Ipswich Town Unders 23’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Orient break Tractor Girls’ hearts with late leveller

Mon, 14:09 Kieren Standley
Zoe Cossey celebrates her goal with Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLS

National League Division One South East

Leyton Orient 2

Ipswich Town 2

Leyton Orient scored a stunning equaliser with seconds remaining as Ipswich Town Women were held to a 2-2 draw at Mile End Stadium, writes Kieren Standley.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Mon, 13:31 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24