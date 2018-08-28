AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley: ‘Am I having a Mourinho moment, 100% yes I am’

Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

AFC Sudbury travel to Canvey Island tomorrow to resume Bostik league action, writes Darren Theobald.

Canvey Island sit just four places above AFC Sudbury and come into the match on the back of last weekend’s defeat at Heybridge Swifts.

They have had very much a stop-start season, not being able to put a good run together, they have also signed striker Adam Vyse.

AFC Sudbury have also signed a new striker, Tom Monk, who joins the King’s Marsh side from Coggeshall.

The Yellows come into the match after a disappointing result at Stowmarket in the Suffolk Premier Cup midweek when little seemed to go their way. Three goals down at the break was too much for them to overturn eventually losing to the Thurlow Premier side 3-1.

Tomorrow’s away match brings a very tough task for manager Mark Morsley.

“It’s seems that I am spending a lot of time saying how well we are playing without picking up any wins,” he said.

“Last Saturday’s home game against second-placed Basildon United was one of those where we dominated the ball and created a number of chances but had to settle for a draw.

“Having watched the video of the match made it more frustrating to see debutant Liam Bennett, who was excellent, clearly fouled in the box and Mekhi McKenzie’s goal cancelled out for offside when actually miles onside!

“I know they say these decisions right themselves over the course of season, but I did not expect to have the rough end of the stick again in Tuesday’s game at Stowmarket.

“Again we were excellent, dominating possession and exciting football only to go behind via a wicked deflection and then witnessing two shocking decisions by the linesman missing offsides that in my opinion weren’t even considered close.

“So am I having a Mourinho moment, well 100% yes I am.

“On a positive note at Stow we never dropped our heads in the second half and carried on domineering the ball, scoring a goal and then having the chance to score from the penalty spot which if we had I believe we would have at least taken the game to penalties.

“Saturday is a real tough away game at Canvey but again I am so looking forward to watching my team continuing to play great football knowing we are on the right track.”