‘Returning the ball in some Neanderthal fashion is not on the AFC menu’ – AFC Sudbury boss Morsley

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley. An up and down week. Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley said that while he knows many fans are being won over by the football being played by the Yellows, not everyone is convinced.

In what has been an up and down week at King’s Marsh, Morsley watched his side thrash Basildon 4-0 last weekend, before coming back down to earth with a bump on Tuesday night, as Maldon & Tiptree came to west Suffolk and triumphed 5-1.

On Saturday afternoon Sudbury entertain Canvey Island in another Bostik League fixture.

“I suspect that I have to accept that there will always be those who do not buy into what we are trying to achieve at the club,” he said.

“I would like to say though there is little point in shouting at the players to just hit the ball long because it is just not going to happen under my stewardship.

“If we have the ball, then the opposition cannot score and as we work very hard to regain possession, returning the ball in some Neanderthal fashion is not on the current AFC menu.”

Slick Maldon proved too hot for Sudbury midweek after a positive result at Basildon. But Morsley found positives in both games.

“It was certainly different ends of the spectrum in all aspects, with very different facilities and very different levels of opposition ability,” he said.

“At Basildon last Saturday we started well with wave after wave of good attacking play, backed up by a solid defensive shape.

“Getting wins at places like Basildon has been our Achilles Heel this season and we know that we need to strive to find the recipe to do this on a regular basis if we are to progress going forward.

“On Tuesday, and with a few players missing I took the opportunity to pick a team that was probably the youngest ever AFC 1st XI.

“This was not done with the intention to achieve that feat but to have a look at how we could deal with a team that would more than match our comfortableness of playing on a 3G pitch.

“In all honesty I am not in the slightest concerned with the result because at stages throughout the game we more than matched our guests and for the first 20 minutes or so domineered the match.

“However, the decent chances we created were not put away and at the highest level you get punished for that.

“They showed clinical finishing in the second half and for me they look the best side in the division.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the game as the quality of the football played by both sides was as good as we have seen this season.

“In addition, I noted that the majority of our fans were enjoying the game and many positives were conveyed to me and my staff afterwards.”