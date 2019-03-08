Morsley upbeat despite Sudbury's poor run of form as the season ends

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley Archant

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley says that although the season hasn’t finished well for the first team, the bigger picture at King’s Marsh is bright.

Sudbury are on their travels this weekend, away at high-flying Coggeshall.

With just one win in seven, Morsley's side would like to finish on a positive note.

“We are hoping that we can finish on a high at Coggeshall on Saturday but I cannot deny that my mind is already looking firstly at other potential successes at the club as well as next season for my team,” Morsley said.

“It is a fact that for 99% of the time the most important team at a football club has to be the 1st XI but occasionally the one per cent take that position and that is the case at my club.

“This is not a bad thing because it forms a part of the plans for the future.

“For me, Saturday brings to an end a quite incredible season for AFC Sudbury and when I say AFC Sudbury that is the whole club as due to recent restructures it is not a 1st team, 2nd team, U18s, Academy, Youth and Ladies, it is now that we are all in it together.”

Sudbury were beaten at home by Bury Town in the west Suffolk derby on Easter Monday and beaten by six at Aveley the week before.

And while Morsley certainly won't hide from those more recent facts, he remains upbeat.

“Looking specifically at the first team, despite a below par end of season run, the season has had many highs,” he added.

“The biggest being the further integration of products from our Academy as well as seeing first-hand the improvements in individual performances of players who were home grown and were promoted to my team a year ago.

“Not only are we looking at strengthening the 1st XI to imporove on this season, there are Academy products that have been offered FA Contracts as well as some current first year Scholars that I feel will make the grade.

“Making so many changes to the style and attitude at a football club will take time

“The changes I made at Needham were nowhere near as radical but that project still took five years to come to fruition. At Sudbury though, both myself and the Board of Directors are in it for the long haul.”

Coggeshall made the play-offs some time ago.

But who they will play in them won't be decided until Saturday.