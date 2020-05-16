Number crunching, bad timing and the ‘MacAnthony Six’ - our most-read Town stories of the week

Large parts of the Stadium were empty for the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

It’s been another busy week at Ipswich Town, even with no football - here are our most read Town stories of the week.

Crunching the numbers

Our most-read story this week as a scientific piece of work calculating where Ipswich Town would finish under a variety of scenarios for deciding final places, should the season be cancelled.

Spoiler alert, three of them are 11th while the other two are rather fanciful.

READ: Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Unfortunate timing

Next up is Luke Garbutt on how Tyrone Mings’ big move from Ipswich Town to Bournemouth inadvertantly cost his his Everton career

READ: ‘It was a downward spiral from there’ - how Town selling Mings to Bournemouth helped end Garbutt’s Everton career

Running man

Our next most-read story is Jon Nolan’s exceptional 5k time

READ: Could you run a 5K faster than Town star Nolan?

Name on the shirt

At four is our look at Town’s iconic (and not so iconic) shirt sponsors

READ: Iconic names, a disastrous relationship and now supporting charity - the evolution of Town’s shirt sponsors

The MacAnthony Six

Last up is the news that six League One clubs have formed a collective to try and get the season finished

READ: Ipswich Town one of six League One clubs pushing for season to be finished as owner Evans writes to EFL