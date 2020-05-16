E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Number crunching, bad timing and the ‘MacAnthony Six’ - our most-read Town stories of the week

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 May 2020

Large parts of the Stadium were empty for the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Large parts of the Stadium were empty for the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

It’s been another busy week at Ipswich Town, even with no football - here are our most read Town stories of the week.

Crunching the numbers

Our most-read story this week as a scientific piece of work calculating where Ipswich Town would finish under a variety of scenarios for deciding final places, should the season be cancelled.

Spoiler alert, three of them are 11th while the other two are rather fanciful.

READ: Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Unfortunate timing

Next up is Luke Garbutt on how Tyrone Mings’ big move from Ipswich Town to Bournemouth inadvertantly cost his his Everton career

READ: ‘It was a downward spiral from there’ - how Town selling Mings to Bournemouth helped end Garbutt’s Everton career

Running man

You may also want to watch:

Our next most-read story is Jon Nolan’s exceptional 5k time

READ: Could you run a 5K faster than Town star Nolan?

Name on the shirt

At four is our look at Town’s iconic (and not so iconic) shirt sponsors

READ: Iconic names, a disastrous relationship and now supporting charity - the evolution of Town’s shirt sponsors

The MacAnthony Six

Last up is the news that six League One clubs have formed a collective to try and get the season finished

READ: Ipswich Town one of six League One clubs pushing for season to be finished as owner Evans writes to EFL

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating assault after woman spits at ambulance worker

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Teenager and adult arrested after cannabis and cash seized at picnic site

Police seized the cannabis and cash from the adult and teenager from Cattawade Picnic Site. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Heavily pregnant mum and young family left homeless after devastating fire destroys house

The fire in Thomas Benold Walk completely destroyed the family's home. Picture: LEE COOK

Number crunching, bad timing and the ‘MacAnthony Six’ - our most-read Town stories of the week

Large parts of the Stadium were empty for the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24