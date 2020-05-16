Number crunching, bad timing and the ‘MacAnthony Six’ - our most-read Town stories of the week
PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 May 2020
© Copyright Stephen Waller
It’s been another busy week at Ipswich Town, even with no football - here are our most read Town stories of the week.
Crunching the numbers
Our most-read story this week as a scientific piece of work calculating where Ipswich Town would finish under a variety of scenarios for deciding final places, should the season be cancelled.
Spoiler alert, three of them are 11th while the other two are rather fanciful.
READ: Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula
Unfortunate timing
Next up is Luke Garbutt on how Tyrone Mings’ big move from Ipswich Town to Bournemouth inadvertantly cost his his Everton career
READ: ‘It was a downward spiral from there’ - how Town selling Mings to Bournemouth helped end Garbutt’s Everton career
Running man
You may also want to watch:
Our next most-read story is Jon Nolan’s exceptional 5k time
READ: Could you run a 5K faster than Town star Nolan?
Name on the shirt
At four is our look at Town’s iconic (and not so iconic) shirt sponsors
READ: Iconic names, a disastrous relationship and now supporting charity - the evolution of Town’s shirt sponsors
The MacAnthony Six
Last up is the news that six League One clubs have formed a collective to try and get the season finished
READ: Ipswich Town one of six League One clubs pushing for season to be finished as owner Evans writes to EFL
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.