League One drama, Norwood’s vexed, Mowbray opens up and Blues are top of the table - our most read Town stories of the week

The ongoing League One drama was the subject of our top three most-read stories of the week Archant

Even with no football action, there’s a lot going on at Ipswich Town - here’s our most-read Town stories of the week...

First up in our countdown is our look at the winners and losers in the ongoing impasse about to end the League One season...

READ: Big winners, big losers and what happens now - the state of play as League One heads towards early finish

Next up, on a similar theme, was striker James Norwood’s thoughts on the situation - and how it may affect his former club Tranmere..

READ: ‘It doesn’t factor in heart or desire... it’s a cop-out’ - Norwood on EFL’s plan as Tranmere face drop

Third on our weekly countdown is again the League One drama - this time, how all 23 clubs could vote....when it finally comes to it!

READ: How League One’s 23 clubs are set to vote as season-ending decision nears

Fourth was our interview with one of Ipswich Town’s Wembley 2000 heroes, Tony Mowbray...

READ: ‘I was lost and alone... I needed a clean break’ - Wembley hero Mowbray on rebuilding his life in Ipswich

And finally for this week was the news that Town are top of one table, at least...

READ: Ipswich Town are top of the league... sort of