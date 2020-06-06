Evans’ new play-off plan, Keane’s exit and high praise for new signing - our most-read Town stories of the week

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has proposed an alternative way of ending the League One season Picture: PA/ITFC Archant

It’s been another busy week in Ipswich Town news - here’s our most-read stories...

At the top of the pile this week was Thursday’s news that Town have proposed their own alternative way of ending the League One season, when clubs finally vote next week...

READ: Ipswich Town submit expanded League One play-off proposal to EFL

Second most-read was another story dealing with the ongoing EFL drama, this time Tranmere’s plan, which was apparently currying favour with clubs...

READ: Tranmere’s expanded play-offs proposal ‘reflects wishes of majority of clubs

Third was Andy Warren’s exit interview looking at Will Keane’s time with Town which, for the time being at least, looks to be coming to an end...

READ: Exit interview: Keane felt like the icing on Town’s cake but will now play the waiting game once again

Fourth was high praise for Town’s new left wing signing Ross Crane, from his former boss at Bury Town, Ben Chenery...

READ: “It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

And finally on our list this week was a look at where Town stand in the all-time Premier League table...

READ: Where Ipswich Town and Norwich City rank in the all-time Premier League table