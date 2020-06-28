A Keane rant at Villa, the chances of signing Garbutt and ticket refunds – our most-read Town stories of the week
We’ve been without football for more than three months now, but it’s still been a busy week of Ipswich Town news - here’s our most-read stories.
Top of the list this week, and indeed most-read so far this month, was ex-Town striker Darren Bent’s recollection of a tense dressing room dressing down at Ason Villa, involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-manager Roy Keane...
READ: ‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane
Second was Paul Lambert talking about Town’s chances of signing star loanee Luke Garbutt. Spoiler: Not good...
READ: ‘Ipswich put him on the market again... I’m not sure if we have a chance’ - Lambert on Garbutt
Next was the latest in the onging season ticket refund drama...
READ: Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy
Plus, there’s an update here...
Next was old Town favourite Steve Evans sharing a story of how the Blues actually helped him sign star striker Ivan Toney for Peterborough...
READ: ‘Ipswich stepped in and took him’ - How Town helped Posh sign star striker Toney
And finally this week was the news that Lambert thinks the coronavirus pandemic will lead to young players getting more opportunities...
READ: ‘More young players could be involved... supporters can relate to that’ - Lambert on the future
