A Keane rant at Villa, the chances of signing Garbutt and ticket refunds – our most-read Town stories of the week

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent's recollection of an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane was our most-read story of the week Picture; PA Archant

We’ve been without football for more than three months now, but it’s still been a busy week of Ipswich Town news - here’s our most-read stories.

Top of the list this week, and indeed most-read so far this month, was ex-Town striker Darren Bent’s recollection of a tense dressing room dressing down at Ason Villa, involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-manager Roy Keane...

READ: ‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Second was Paul Lambert talking about Town’s chances of signing star loanee Luke Garbutt. Spoiler: Not good...

READ: ‘Ipswich put him on the market again... I’m not sure if we have a chance’ - Lambert on Garbutt

Next was the latest in the onging season ticket refund drama...

READ: Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Plus, there’s an update here...

Next was old Town favourite Steve Evans sharing a story of how the Blues actually helped him sign star striker Ivan Toney for Peterborough...

READ: ‘Ipswich stepped in and took him’ - How Town helped Posh sign star striker Toney

And finally this week was the news that Lambert thinks the coronavirus pandemic will lead to young players getting more opportunities...

READ: ‘More young players could be involved... supporters can relate to that’ - Lambert on the future