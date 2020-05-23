Evans on Town, Lampard ‘offered job’ and how teams want to end League One - our most-read stories of the week

Steve Evans was involved in our most-read Town story of the week Picture: PA/PAGEPIX Archant

It’s been another busy week at Ipswich Town, despite the ongoing lack of football - here are our most-read stories.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First on the list was our old friend Steve Evans having his say on the potential for an expanded League One play-offs, which could see his team Gillingham jump above Town and take the final spot.

READ: ‘Hard luck on Ipswich... no big clubs should get a free wildcard’ - Gills boss Evans on expanded play-offs



Number two on our list was our look at how every League One team wants to finish the season - if they ever get round to making a decision!



READ: How every League One club wants the remainder of the season to be decided

Third most-read was Harry Redknapp’s claim that Marcus Evans offered Frank Lampard the top job at Town after Mick McCarthy had departed...

READ: ‘Marcus loved him and offered him the job’ - Redknapp claims Evans wanted Lampard at Ipswich

Fourth was the news that Town’s League One rivals Burton Albion had parted company with boss Nigel Clough because of the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic..

READ: Town rivals part company with boss because of coronavirus pandemic

And fifth and final on our list was the news that Town have decided against extending the contracts of three players for next season - but that the door may not be shut just yet...

READ: Ipswich Town opt against extending three players’ contracts... but door is not closed yet