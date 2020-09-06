Lambert’s thoughts on Downes not playing, a new columnist in Kieron Dyer and the skipper turns back the clock. Our most read Blues stories of the week

Luke Chambers is congratulated by Teddy Bishop, Alan Judge and Toto Nsiala after his header put Ipswich Town 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller Archant

Downes wants to leave, Lambert vows to go strong, Freddie turns on the style and it’s Premier League opposition coming up for the Blues. Here are our most read Town stories of the week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WELL, the Blues are up and running and it’s been an interesting week at Portman Road.

The Flynn Downes debate rumbles on as the Town midfielder seemingly wants away from the club.

And then of course we had the opening fixture of the season and a fine win against Bristol Rovers.

Coupled with that, the EADT and Ipswich Star welcomed a new columnist to the fold, none other than former Blue Kieron Dyer.

Here are our best read ITFC stories of the week, starting with the news many Town fans didn’t want to hear. This got you commenting!

READ: Downes keen on move away from Portman Road - to Palace

Meanwhile Mike Bacon was having his say on how he feels Town should be approaching this season. Many of you agreed.

READ: ‘The excuse tray is full’, says Mike Bacon

As Town headed into their opening day Carabao clash with Bristol Rovers, manager Paul Lambert tells us Flynn Downes has asked not to play against Rovers. Something he found odd.

READ: ‘If it was me, I’d have played’ - Town boss

Meanwhile Lambert said ahead of the Rovers’ clash, he was picking a strong side.

You may also want to watch:

READ: ‘I’ve picked a strong team from what’s available’ - Lambert

Our newest columnist Kieron Dyer joined us on Friday, giving his thoughts on Town’s season ahead

READ: A positive start would be great for Town, says Dyer

And of course on matchday 1, Town came up with the goods, with a fine 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers. Lambert was delighted, as he told our chief football writer, Stuart Watson

VIDEO: ‘The football was incredible’

The player ratings from football writer Andy Warren summed up Town’s fine performance.

READ: ‘Chambers turns back the clock, as everyone impresses’, says Warren

Finally, Stuart Watson gave his five observations from Town’s big win, that now sees them entertain Premier League Fulham in the next round. It makes happy reading and a nice way to end the first weekend of competitive action at Portman Road this season.

READ: 5 reasons to be cheerful!