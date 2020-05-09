E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Extended deals for fab four, season set to be scrapped and a new shirt sponsor - our most-read Town stories of the week

09 May, 2020 - 13:00
Andre Dozzell was the subject of our most-read Ipswich Town story of the week Photo: ROSS HALLS

Andre Dozzell was the subject of our most-read Ipswich Town story of the week Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

It’s been another busy week at Ipswich Town, even with no football - here are our most read Town stories of the week.

Top of the views this week was welcome news that the Blues had extended the contracts of four young first team players, including prized asset Andre Dozzell..

MORE: Ipswich Town extend contracts of four young first-team players

Second most-read was the claim yesterday that the League One season is set to be scrapped early next week, with points per game used to determine promotion and relegation...

MORE: League One season to be ended, points per game to decide promotion and relegation - report

Third most-read was the announcenent that Town’s shirts will have a new sponsor from next season – whenever that may be!

MORE: Magical Vegas logo won’t appear on Ipswich Town shirts next season as charity takes its place

Fourth most popular was more good news for the Blues - thousands of fans renewing their season tickets for 2020/21...

MORE: Significant number of Ipswich Town season ticket holders renew despite coronavirus uncertainty

Fifth and final on our list was the very scientific survey which showed where Town would have finished in League One had the saeson played out as normal - via Football Manager...

MORE: Where Ipswich Town would have finished in League One - according to Football Manager

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of former life-prisoner found in derelict war bunker, inquest hears

David Jenkins died on August 30, 2019, and inquest has heard. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Extended deals for fab four, season set to be scrapped and a new shirt sponsor - our most-read Town stories of the week

Andre Dozzell was the subject of our most-read Ipswich Town story of the week Photo: ROSS HALLS

Family’s lucky escape after dishwasher catches fire

Fire crews were called to the scene in Sible Hedingham, Essex, on Saturday morning (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Kesgrave student’s musical tribute to VE day heroes

Grace Harman from Kesgrave in Suffolk, playing the Last Post to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day Picture: Twitter @musician_grace/PA Wire
Drive 24