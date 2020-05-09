Extended deals for fab four, season set to be scrapped and a new shirt sponsor - our most-read Town stories of the week

It’s been another busy week at Ipswich Town, even with no football - here are our most read Town stories of the week.

Top of the views this week was welcome news that the Blues had extended the contracts of four young first team players, including prized asset Andre Dozzell..

Second most-read was the claim yesterday that the League One season is set to be scrapped early next week, with points per game used to determine promotion and relegation...

Third most-read was the announcenent that Town’s shirts will have a new sponsor from next season – whenever that may be!

Fourth most popular was more good news for the Blues - thousands of fans renewing their season tickets for 2020/21...

Fifth and final on our list was the very scientific survey which showed where Town would have finished in League One had the saeson played out as normal - via Football Manager...

