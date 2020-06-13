Poll

A new low for Blues, problems at Portman Road and candid Lambert interview – our most-read Town stories this week

An interview with Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was among our most-read stories this week Archant

It’s been a very busy week in Ipswich Town news - here’s our most-read Town stories from the past few days...

First up, following the news that Town’s season had been ended on Tuesday after League One clubs finally voted on the matter, was Andy Warren’s look at where the campaign went wrong, and the big questions which need answering...

READ: Ipswich Town have hit a new low... now plenty of big questions need answers

Second on our list was sports editor Mark Heath’s scathing comment piece calling for action, rather than more empty words, from the Blues...

READ: There is something wrong, somewhere in the bones of this club - the fans deserve so much better

Third was our interview with boss Paul Lambert, where he talked candidly about the season, the pressure on him, and what he needs to change.

READ: ‘There are things I would do differently’ - Lambert on what went wrong and questions over his future

Next was the big news that we’d all been waiting for - the League One season was finally over...

READ: Ipswich Town’s season is over after ‘overwhelming majority’ of League One clubs vote to end campaign

And finally on our top five run down this week was Town owner Marcus Evans’ reaction to the news - and his message to season ticket holders

READ: Ipswich owner Evans on League One season ending early and season ticket compensation