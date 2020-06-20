Selling Downes and Woolfenden, a salary cap looms and Garbutt interview - our most read Town stories of the week

Paul Lambert's comments on potentially selling Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes was our most-read story of the week. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Even though the season is over, there’s still a lot of news around Ipswich Town - here’s our most-read stories of the week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Top of the pile this week was Paul Lambert’s comments on keeping hold of young stars Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden....

READ: ‘That can happen at the best of times... clubs can’t stop it’ - Lambert on prospect of selling young pair

Second on the list was the news that League One look set to introduce a £2.5m salary cap...

READ: Pressure on Town to get out of League One increases as salary cap looms

Next was our interview with last season’s loan star Luke Garbutt, asking him if he’s likely to sign for Town...

READ: ‘I won’t close the door on Ipswich... but I want to play as high as I can’ - Garbutt on his future

Fourth was Andy Warren’s grading of all the Town players - not too many A’s were handed out!

READ: Grading all the Ipswich Town players after their mid-table League One finish

And finally on our list was Paul Lambert’s fear for the future of clubs if games have to be played behind closed doors for an extended period

READ: Clubs ‘will find themselves in real trouble’ - Lambert fears for future without fans