E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Selling Downes and Woolfenden, a salary cap looms and Garbutt interview - our most read Town stories of the week

20 June, 2020 - 12:00
Paul Lambert's comments on potentially selling Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes was our most-read story of the week. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert's comments on potentially selling Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes was our most-read story of the week. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Even though the season is over, there’s still a lot of news around Ipswich Town - here’s our most-read stories of the week.

Top of the pile this week was Paul Lambert’s comments on keeping hold of young stars Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden....

READ: ‘That can happen at the best of times... clubs can’t stop it’ - Lambert on prospect of selling young pair

Second on the list was the news that League One look set to introduce a £2.5m salary cap...

READ: Pressure on Town to get out of League One increases as salary cap looms

Next was our interview with last season’s loan star Luke Garbutt, asking him if he’s likely to sign for Town...

READ: ‘I won’t close the door on Ipswich... but I want to play as high as I can’ - Garbutt on his future

Fourth was Andy Warren’s grading of all the Town players - not too many A’s were handed out!

READ: Grading all the Ipswich Town players after their mid-table League One finish

And finally on our list was Paul Lambert’s fear for the future of clubs if games have to be played behind closed doors for an extended period

READ: Clubs ‘will find themselves in real trouble’ - Lambert fears for future without fans

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Farmers’ markets reopening in Lavenham and Sudbury

Get your hands on some local fresh jams and chutneys from The Jam Shed next weekend Picture: Suffolk Market Events

Selling Downes and Woolfenden, a salary cap looms and Garbutt interview - our most read Town stories of the week

Paul Lambert's comments on potentially selling Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes was our most-read story of the week. Picture: ARCHANT

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests to take place in Suffolk today

Black Lives Matter protests are set to take place in Woodbridge and Felixstowe Picture: HARRY RAITHATHA

‘I feel like a shopkeeper again’ - independent store owners delighted to finally reopen

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone, reopened her store this week Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

First Light Festival one year on: How ‘untested gamble’ put town on tourist map

Eddie Lambert, four, front, with Maya Day, five, and Elliott Barnard, four, inside the dragon on the beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24