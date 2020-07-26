E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bids for ex-striker, Evans wants big money for Downes and a former Canary at Town - our most read stories this week

26 July, 2020 - 06:00
Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore, centre, was the subject of our most-read story of the week. Picture: PA SPORT

With transfer rumours kicking off and the start date for next season confirmed, it’s been a busy week in Ipswich Town news - here’s our most-read Blues stories...

Top of the list this week is about a player who isn’t even with Town any more, and has just been relegated - but the news that big Kieffer Moore looks set to be the subject of a bidding war between Championship clubs certainly caugh the attention!

READ: ‘Several’ Championship clubs have bids for ex-Town striker accepted

Second was chief football writer Stuart Watson’s look at where Town need to strengthen this summer...

READ: Stuart Watson’s Verdict: The four positions Paul Lambert has to strengthen if Ipswich Town are serious about promotion

Third was the news that there have been no official bids yet for in-demand young star Flynn Downes...

READ: No offers for Ipswich starlet Downes as Evans places significant value on midfielder



Next was Andy Warren’s report that ex-Bolton and Norwich keeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich...



READ: Former Bolton keeper Matthews training with Ipswich

And fifth and finally on our list this week was outspoken Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony’s thoughts on clubs who take strike action over the cost of Covid-19 testing...

READ: ‘They should be expelled from the EFL’ - Owner on threat of strikes over cost of coronavirus testing

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moments lorry ploughs through level crossing safety barriers

A lorry has crashed through the barriers at the level crossing in Manningtree. Picture: NATIONAL RAIL

