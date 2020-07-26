Bids for ex-striker, Evans wants big money for Downes and a former Canary at Town - our most read stories this week
PA Wire/PA Images
With transfer rumours kicking off and the start date for next season confirmed, it’s been a busy week in Ipswich Town news - here’s our most-read Blues stories...
Top of the list this week is about a player who isn’t even with Town any more, and has just been relegated - but the news that big Kieffer Moore looks set to be the subject of a bidding war between Championship clubs certainly caugh the attention!
READ: ‘Several’ Championship clubs have bids for ex-Town striker accepted
Second was chief football writer Stuart Watson’s look at where Town need to strengthen this summer...
READ: Stuart Watson’s Verdict: The four positions Paul Lambert has to strengthen if Ipswich Town are serious about promotion
Third was the news that there have been no official bids yet for in-demand young star Flynn Downes...
READ: No offers for Ipswich starlet Downes as Evans places significant value on midfielder
Next was Andy Warren’s report that ex-Bolton and Norwich keeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich...
READ: Former Bolton keeper Matthews training with Ipswich
And fifth and finally on our list this week was outspoken Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony’s thoughts on clubs who take strike action over the cost of Covid-19 testing...
READ: ‘They should be expelled from the EFL’ - Owner on threat of strikes over cost of coronavirus testing
