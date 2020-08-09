Norwood linked to move, Marcus’ meetings at Town and Jackson’s contract impasse - our most-read Town stories of the week

Clockwise, from top left, Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and the new EFL salary cap all featured in our most read stories of the week. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

There’s been a lot going on at Portman Road in the last seven days - here’s our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.

Top of the list, and one of the most-read stories of the year so far, was the news that Dundee United and Fleetwood Town are looking at Blues’ joint-leading scorer James Norwood...

READ: Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

Second, and also picking up a huge readership, was Stuart Watson’s exclusive about Marcus Evans spending time at the club - and what he said to Paul Lambert. Lee O’Neill and the players

READ: Revealed: What Marcus Evans said during individual meetings with Lambert, O’Neill and players

Third and fourth was the debate around the introduction of the EFL salary cap - £2.5m in League One...

READ: ‘An absolute disgrace’ - £2.5m League One salary cap set to be voted through today despite opposition from ‘big clubs’

READ: League One clubs set for salary cap vote... so how could this affect Ipswich Town?

And finally was an update from Kayden Jackson on his contract impasse with the Blues...

READ: ‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest