Norwood linked to move, Marcus’ meetings at Town and Jackson’s contract impasse - our most-read Town stories of the week

09 August, 2020 - 06:00
Clockwise, from top left, Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and the new EFL salary cap all featured in our most read stories of the week. Picture: ARCHANT

Clockwise, from top left, Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and the new EFL salary cap all featured in our most read stories of the week. Picture: ARCHANT

There’s been a lot going on at Portman Road in the last seven days - here’s our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.

Top of the list, and one of the most-read stories of the year so far, was the news that Dundee United and Fleetwood Town are looking at Blues’ joint-leading scorer James Norwood...

READ: Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

Second, and also picking up a huge readership, was Stuart Watson’s exclusive about Marcus Evans spending time at the club - and what he said to Paul Lambert. Lee O’Neill and the players

READ: Revealed: What Marcus Evans said during individual meetings with Lambert, O’Neill and players

Third and fourth was the debate around the introduction of the EFL salary cap - £2.5m in League One...

READ: ‘An absolute disgrace’ - £2.5m League One salary cap set to be voted through today despite opposition from ‘big clubs’

READ: League One clubs set for salary cap vote... so how could this affect Ipswich Town?

And finally was an update from Kayden Jackson on his contract impasse with the Blues...

READ: ‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

