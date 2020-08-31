Lambert’s thoughts on Woolfenden and Norwood, another bid for Downes and the Chambers debate - our most read Town stories of last week

Young Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden was the subject of our most-read Town story of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town played West Ham and Cambridge United, had transfer interest in a young star and saw their first league fixture of the season moved last week - here’s our most-read Town stories from the previous seven days.

First up, and second only to the James Norwood transfer links for our most-read story this month, were Paul Lambert’s eyebrow-raising comments about Luke Woolfenden post-West Ham...

READ: Ipswich Town fans left bemused by Lambert’s comments about Woolfenden

Next up were more Lambert comments - this time about striker James Norwood...

READ: ‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

Third on our list is another rejected bid for young star Flynn Downes...

READ: Ipswich Town reject second Crystal Palace bid for Flynn Downes

Close behind was the tale about five Town youngsters being snubbed for the team picture...

READ: Revealed: The five players snubbed for Ipswich Town’s squad 2020/21 photo

Here was Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor’s reaction to that story...

READ: ‘You have to earn the right to be in the squad photo’ – Taylor on omission of young quintet

Finally in our top five this week was Taylor’s response to Town’s 1-0 friendly defeat at Cambridge United...

READ: ‘We’re massively disappointed... It makes the manager’s decision easier’ – Taylor on Cambridge friendly loss