Lambert’s thoughts on Woolfenden and Norwood, another bid for Downes and the Chambers debate - our most read Town stories of last week
Ipswich Town played West Ham and Cambridge United, had transfer interest in a young star and saw their first league fixture of the season moved last week - here’s our most-read Town stories from the previous seven days.
First up, and second only to the James Norwood transfer links for our most-read story this month, were Paul Lambert’s eyebrow-raising comments about Luke Woolfenden post-West Ham...
Next up were more Lambert comments - this time about striker James Norwood...
Third on our list is another rejected bid for young star Flynn Downes...
Close behind was the tale about five Town youngsters being snubbed for the team picture...
Here was Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor’s reaction to that story...
Finally in our top five this week was Taylor’s response to Town’s 1-0 friendly defeat at Cambridge United...
