Video

Downes returns, Birmingham bid for Jackson and Drinan faces months out – our most-read Town stories this week

Flynn Downes featured once more among our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

With two games in four days, it’s been a busy week for the Blues - here are our most-read stories of the week...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Top of the pile this week was the latest in the Flynn Downes saga...

READ: ‘Would you get the best out of him if we said suck it up and play? – Taylor on Downes transfer saga

Next was another ongoing transfer drama, this time Kayden Jackson’s link to Birmingham...

READ: Birmingham reportedly make £2.5m bid for Jackson

Third was the news that young striker Aaron Drinan has joined the lengthy list of injured players at Town...

READ: Drinan set for months on the sidelines as Woolfenden, Vincent-Young, Skuse and Jackson all still out

Next was yesterday’s fine win at Bristol Rovers...

READ: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers

And finally was news that the aforementioned Jackson had returned to training...

READ: ‘Back with the boys... can’t wait to be back out there’ - in-demand Jackson returns to Town training