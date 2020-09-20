Downes returns, Birmingham bid for Jackson and Drinan faces months out – our most-read Town stories this week
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
With two games in four days, it’s been a busy week for the Blues - here are our most-read stories of the week...
Top of the pile this week was the latest in the Flynn Downes saga...
READ: ‘Would you get the best out of him if we said suck it up and play? – Taylor on Downes transfer saga
Next was another ongoing transfer drama, this time Kayden Jackson’s link to Birmingham...
READ: Birmingham reportedly make £2.5m bid for Jackson
Third was the news that young striker Aaron Drinan has joined the lengthy list of injured players at Town...
READ: Drinan set for months on the sidelines as Woolfenden, Vincent-Young, Skuse and Jackson all still out
Next was yesterday’s fine win at Bristol Rovers...
READ: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers
And finally was news that the aforementioned Jackson had returned to training...
READ: ‘Back with the boys... can’t wait to be back out there’ - in-demand Jackson returns to Town training
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.