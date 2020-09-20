E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Downes returns, Birmingham bid for Jackson and Drinan faces months out – our most-read Town stories this week

20 September, 2020 - 19:00
Flynn Downes featured once more among our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Flynn Downes featured once more among our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

With two games in four days, it’s been a busy week for the Blues - here are our most-read stories of the week...

Top of the pile this week was the latest in the Flynn Downes saga...

READ: ‘Would you get the best out of him if we said suck it up and play? – Taylor on Downes transfer saga

Next was another ongoing transfer drama, this time Kayden Jackson’s link to Birmingham...

READ: Birmingham reportedly make £2.5m bid for Jackson

Third was the news that young striker Aaron Drinan has joined the lengthy list of injured players at Town...

READ: Drinan set for months on the sidelines as Woolfenden, Vincent-Young, Skuse and Jackson all still out

Next was yesterday’s fine win at Bristol Rovers...

READ: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers

And finally was news that the aforementioned Jackson had returned to training...

READ: ‘Back with the boys... can’t wait to be back out there’ - in-demand Jackson returns to Town training

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

