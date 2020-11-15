E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Link to striker, sympathy for Lambert and best-ever keepers - our most-read Town stories of the week

15 November, 2020 - 15:30
Clockwise from top: Paul Cooper, Temi Babalola and Paul Lambert have all featured in our most-read stories of the week

Even though Ipswich Town haven’t had a game this weekend, there’s still been plenty going on this week - here’s our most-read stories from the past seven days....

Top of the pile this week was Stuart Watson’s thoughts on Town’s season so far...

READ: Stuart Watson: Dear Lambert and co, here’s why we all need a bit more convincing

Second was Town’s link to a young non-league striker - who seems very confident in his abilities...

READ: ‘I am very strong, I am fast... I love scoring’ - Town linked to teenage striker

Next up was Karl Fuller’s admission that he feels sorry for Paul Lambert...

READ: Fuller Flavour: Why I actually feel sorry for Lambert, plus two players who’ve earned more chances

Fourth was Carl Marston’s ranking of Town’s top five goalkeepers from the past 40 years....

READ: Ranking Ipswich Town’s top five keepers of the last 40 years

And fifth and finally on our list this week was Mike Bacon’s passionate piece about the challenge ahead for Lambert and the Blues...

READ: Mike Bacon: Tired of words, excuses and justifications, it’s done now.... just get us up!

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Look inside this derelict church hall up for £150,000 sale

The former church hall in the Helmingham Estate which is up for sale for £150,000. Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

