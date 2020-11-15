Poll

Link to striker, sympathy for Lambert and best-ever keepers - our most-read Town stories of the week

Clockwise from top: Paul Cooper, Temi Babalola and Paul Lambert have all featured in our most-read stories of the week Archant

Even though Ipswich Town haven’t had a game this weekend, there’s still been plenty going on this week - here’s our most-read stories from the past seven days....

Top of the pile this week was Stuart Watson’s thoughts on Town’s season so far...

READ: Stuart Watson: Dear Lambert and co, here’s why we all need a bit more convincing

Second was Town’s link to a young non-league striker - who seems very confident in his abilities...

READ: ‘I am very strong, I am fast... I love scoring’ - Town linked to teenage striker

Next up was Karl Fuller’s admission that he feels sorry for Paul Lambert...

READ: Fuller Flavour: Why I actually feel sorry for Lambert, plus two players who’ve earned more chances

Fourth was Carl Marston’s ranking of Town’s top five goalkeepers from the past 40 years....

READ: Ranking Ipswich Town’s top five keepers of the last 40 years

And fifth and finally on our list this week was Mike Bacon’s passionate piece about the challenge ahead for Lambert and the Blues...

READ: Mike Bacon: Tired of words, excuses and justifications, it’s done now.... just get us up!