Former Town striker Murphy returns to Ireland and joins hometown club

PUBLISHED: 11:54 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 02 August 2020

Former Blue Daryl Murphy has signed for Waterford. Photo: Pagepix

Former Blue Daryl Murphy has signed for Waterford. Photo: Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy has completed his return home to Waterford United.

The Irishman, who left the Blues for Newcastle in the summer of 2016, last played for Bolton Wanderers but left the club following their relegation to League Two.

A return to Waterford had been touted and manager John Sheridan has now confirmed the 37-year-old has signed for his hometown club.

“Daryl is three or four weeks away,” Sheridan confirmed to extratime.com.

“He’s injured at the moment, a calf injury, but he’s back in light training so we’ve got to be careful. He’s in the physio’s hands.”

MORE: Where Ipswich Town stand in the all-time Premier League spending list

Murphy last played for Waterford in 2005, at which point he moved to Sunderland to begin a 15-year career in England.

That included multiple loan spells with the Blues before making the move permanent, with his finest hour being his 27-goal haul as Town made the Championship play-offs in 2014-15.

That eventually earned him a move to Newcastle, before a spell with Nottingham Forest and then Bolton.

