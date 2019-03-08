Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Stowmarket Town assistant boss Paul Musgrove on: Leaders on the pitch, negative reactions and the 'inner circle'...

PUBLISHED: 12:37 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 02 July 2019

Exciting times ahead: Stowmarket boss Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove. Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Exciting times ahead: Stowmarket boss Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove. Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Archant

Stowmarket Town assistant boss Paul Musgrove said he takes 'all the fuss' over his club's summer signings as a compliment.

The Old Gold and Blacks have bolstered their squad pre-season with a host of experienced players that has got Stowmarket fans excited about the season ahead.

On the flip slide in some quarters there has been negative reaction as well.

"It doesn't surprise me, some people's negative reactions," Musgrove said.

"I've seen it loads of times before with other clubs during my playing days. I take all the fuss as a compliment.

New Stowmarket signing, Christy Finch, right, waiting for a throw in Photo: PAUL VOLLERNew Stowmarket signing, Christy Finch, right, waiting for a throw in Photo: PAUL VOLLER

"We are just going to get on with our own work."

Among Stow's signings this season are four who played Step 3 at Leiston last season, Joe Jefford, Tom Bullard, Dominic Doherty and Christy Finch, as well as Jack Ainsley from Felixstowe & Walton.

Apart from the obvious talent the club have signed, Musgrove sees it as more than just that.

"We will focus on the league," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"I think last season we got a bit side-tracked at times with cup competitions and a busy schedule.

"Signing experienced players will give us a bit more leadership and know-how on the pitch. Perhaps at times me and Rick (Andrews, manager) were trying to manage on the touchline too much. We will have far more leaders on the pitch."

Stowmarket will certainly start as one of, if not the, favourites to win Thurlow Nunn Premier this season and gain promotion to Step 4.

Musgrove wants to see his club emulate others.

"We want to be where the likes of Sudbury, Leiston, Needham, etc. are," he said.

"It's been a bit of an 'inner circle' of clubs in Suffolk if you like at those levels and we want to join them.

"Our facilities are improving all the time and right for Step 4."

However, Musgrove knows Stow will have a target on their backs all season.

"Of course that will be the case and again I've seen it with various clubs over the years. It's our turn if you like.

"When I played the likes of Leiston you raised your game.

"We will have that against us. But we need to learn how to cope with teams that come at us and ones that sit back."

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

A12 reopens after ‘serious’ crash

The incident happened on the A12 near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

A12 reopens after ‘serious’ crash

The incident happened on the A12 near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Is your business at risk of a cyber attack?

Fibre-to-the-Cabinet (FTTC): a Grant Thornton survey suggests businesses aren't doing enough to protect themselves against cyber crime Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Children’s mental health: Is Suffolk getting a raw deal?

Dr Dan Poulter MP, who also works as a mental health doctor, said recruiting people to work in children and young people's mental health is a national issue, which is more acute in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Something is not right with Ted’: Deadly disease hits second dog in town

Garnett on Golf: Revell the champion as Fricker wins the Suffolk matchplay

The Woodbridge trio, Garry Robinson, Steve Whymark and Adrian Studd who won the Michael Thomas Trophy as winning team at the Suffolk Senior Championship at Rookery Park. Photograph: TONY GARNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists