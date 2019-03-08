Stowmarket Town assistant boss Paul Musgrove on: Leaders on the pitch, negative reactions and the 'inner circle'...

Exciting times ahead: Stowmarket boss Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove. Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS Archant

Stowmarket Town assistant boss Paul Musgrove said he takes 'all the fuss' over his club's summer signings as a compliment.

The Old Gold and Blacks have bolstered their squad pre-season with a host of experienced players that has got Stowmarket fans excited about the season ahead.

On the flip slide in some quarters there has been negative reaction as well.

"It doesn't surprise me, some people's negative reactions," Musgrove said.

"I've seen it loads of times before with other clubs during my playing days. I take all the fuss as a compliment.

New Stowmarket signing, Christy Finch, right, waiting for a throw in Photo: PAUL VOLLER New Stowmarket signing, Christy Finch, right, waiting for a throw in Photo: PAUL VOLLER

"We are just going to get on with our own work."

Among Stow's signings this season are four who played Step 3 at Leiston last season, Joe Jefford, Tom Bullard, Dominic Doherty and Christy Finch, as well as Jack Ainsley from Felixstowe & Walton.

Apart from the obvious talent the club have signed, Musgrove sees it as more than just that.

"We will focus on the league," he said.

"I think last season we got a bit side-tracked at times with cup competitions and a busy schedule.

"Signing experienced players will give us a bit more leadership and know-how on the pitch. Perhaps at times me and Rick (Andrews, manager) were trying to manage on the touchline too much. We will have far more leaders on the pitch."

Stowmarket will certainly start as one of, if not the, favourites to win Thurlow Nunn Premier this season and gain promotion to Step 4.

Musgrove wants to see his club emulate others.

"We want to be where the likes of Sudbury, Leiston, Needham, etc. are," he said.

"It's been a bit of an 'inner circle' of clubs in Suffolk if you like at those levels and we want to join them.

"Our facilities are improving all the time and right for Step 4."

However, Musgrove knows Stow will have a target on their backs all season.

"Of course that will be the case and again I've seen it with various clubs over the years. It's our turn if you like.

"When I played the likes of Leiston you raised your game.

"We will have that against us. But we need to learn how to cope with teams that come at us and ones that sit back."