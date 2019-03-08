Musgrove ‘gutted’ by result but not Stow performance in Premier Cup semi

Stowmarket Town striker Josh Mayhew (old gold & black striped shirt) sees his shot saved by Felixstowe & Walton United goalkeeper Jack Spurling in the second-half. Photograph: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Stowmarket Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove said he was ‘gutted by the result but not the performance’ after his side’s defeat in the semi-final of this season’s KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

The Old Gold & Blacks were beaten 3-0 by Felixstowe & Walton United in Tuesday evening’s last-four tie at Hadleigh United FC.

There was little to choose between the two sides until Joe Francis broke the deadlock in the 37th minute and Liam Hillyard scored a second five minutes later.

Hillyard added a third after 82 minutes to cement the Seasiders’ place in the final on Wednesday, May 8 at Portman Road, where they will meet Leiston.

Musgrove, who was in charge in the absence of manager Rick Andrews, said: “I thought we started the game really well. We played really well in the first half-an-hour, producing some good football and dominating in some respects.

“Both Ollie Canfer and Sam Nunn had good chances and then Jack Baker screwed a shot wide.

“You are talking about fine margins, and they were more clinical in front of goal.”

Musgrove was disappointed with the manner of the two goals his side conceded just before half-time.

He said: “We know what they are like from set pieces. They are well-drilled and we let ourselves down by conceding from a corner.

“For the second goal we should not have let him turn and get the ball on his stronger foot. Up to that point I thought we had played the better football.

LISTEN: More from Paul Musgrove on Non-League Podcast 13

“We gave it a real go in the second-half, but nothing fell for us, even when the keeper tipped George Quantrell’s cross onto the bar.

“Felixstowe showed more composure on the ball and more awareness to get the ball in certain areas of the pitch.

“But I was proud of the lads and the way they kept going right to the end. I am gutted by the result but not the performance. We need to learn from our mistakes.

“Felixstowe are a club we look up to with what they have developed and where they are going.”