Kieron Dyer Podcast: My best Town XI, playing against Zidane, Rivaldo and co.... Plus those underrated Blues players

Kieron Dyer Town XI Archant

Join MIKE BACON as he chats to former Blue KIERON DYER in this one-off KOA special...

Kieron reveals the best Town XI he played with during his time at Portman Road.

Which Town players he felt were never given the credit they deserved.

Which former Town player can can be compared to an England player today.

Another year in League One? Thoughts!

PLUS

- Best players he has ever played against from Rivaldo to Zidane.

- Best stadia he has performed in.

- Current views of Portman Road.

- And much more

PLUS... PLUS:-

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?.... Listen carefully!