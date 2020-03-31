E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kieron Dyer Podcast: My best Town XI, playing against Zidane, Rivaldo and co.... Plus those underrated Blues players

PUBLISHED: 09:41 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 31 March 2020

Kieron Dyer Town XI

Kieron Dyer Town XI

Archant

Join MIKE BACON as he chats to former Blue KIERON DYER in this one-off KOA special...

Kieron reveals the best Town XI he played with during his time at Portman Road.

Which Town players he felt were never given the credit they deserved.

Which former Town player can can be compared to an England player today.

Another year in League One? Thoughts!

You may also want to watch:

PLUS

- Best players he has ever played against from Rivaldo to Zidane.

- Best stadia he has performed in.

- Current views of Portman Road.

- And much more

PLUS... PLUS:-

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?.... Listen carefully!

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I think it was the right decision’ – Felixstowe boss Boardley on the fate of the 2019-20 season

The Seasiders celebrate a late goal against fellow strugglers Brentwood as Stuart Ainsley jumps into the arms of goalscorer Miles Powel. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Baby’s grave damaged as memorial items thrown around cemetery

Lowestoft Cemetery. Picture: Nick Butcher

Kieron Dyer Podcast: My best Town XI, playing against Zidane, Rivaldo and co.... Plus those underrated Blues players

Kieron Dyer Town XI

East Anglian retail chain closes ‘with heavy heart’ due to coronavirus crisis

QD store in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24