Watch: Favourite Town game, player, goal and more - My ITFC with England and Great Britain hockey goalkeeper George Pinner

PUBLISHED: 11:26 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 24 April 2019

England and Great Britain goalkeeper George Pinner shares his Ipswich Town memories

England and Great Britain goalkeeper George Pinner shares his Ipswich Town memories

Archant

We bring you another instalment of our new feature putting you, the Ipswich Town fans, in front of the camera and letting you tell everyone about your Blues memories and fan stories.

Next up in the My ITFC hotseat is George Pinner, who plays as a goalkeeper for England and Great Britain's international hockey teams.

George, a fan of the club for as long as he can remember, takes us back through his Town-supporting life, starting with the reason he first became a fan of the Portman Road outfit.

He also shares memories of his first Town game and reveals his favourite Town player, captain, manager, game, goal, shirt and away match, plus his best Blues moment and his lowest point as a fan.

We want you to get involved too - just contact @ross.halls@archant.co.uk to register your interest.

