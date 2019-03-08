Video

Watch: Favourite Town game, player, goal and more - My ITFC with England and Great Britain hockey goalkeeper George Pinner

England and Great Britain goalkeeper George Pinner shares his Ipswich Town memories Archant

We bring you another instalment of our new feature putting you, the Ipswich Town fans, in front of the camera and letting you tell everyone about your Blues memories and fan stories.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Next up in the My ITFC hotseat is George Pinner, who plays as a goalkeeper for England and Great Britain's international hockey teams.

George, a fan of the club for as long as he can remember, takes us back through his Town-supporting life, starting with the reason he first became a fan of the Portman Road outfit.

He also shares memories of his first Town game and reveals his favourite Town player, captain, manager, game, goal, shirt and away match, plus his best Blues moment and his lowest point as a fan.

We want you to get involved too - just contact @ross.halls@archant.co.uk to register your interest.