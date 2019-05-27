Heavy Showers

My ITFC: Town fan Daniel Hill picks the highlights from his time supporting the Blues

27 May, 2019 - 09:00
Daniel Hill, a fan of Ipswich Town for as long as he can remember, takes us back through his Town-supporting life

Daniel Hill, a fan of Ipswich Town for as long as he can remember, takes us back through his Town-supporting life

Archant

We're back with another My ITFC video - the series which puts you, the fans, in front of the camera and asks you to share your memories from supporting the Blues.

This time it's Daniel Hill (@ScrumpyDaniel on Twitter) looking back at his time supporting Town.

You may also want to watch:

As ever, he shares memories of his best days following the Blues, including his first game, favourite player, best goal and best moment.

How would you answer the questions? Let us know below!

- If you would like to feature on My ITFC, contact ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

