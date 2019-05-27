Video
My ITFC: Town fan Daniel Hill picks the highlights from his time supporting the Blues
27 May, 2019 - 09:00
We're back with another My ITFC video - the series which puts you, the fans, in front of the camera and asks you to share your memories from supporting the Blues.
This time it's Daniel Hill (@ScrumpyDaniel on Twitter) looking back at his time supporting Town.
As ever, he shares memories of his best days following the Blues, including his first game, favourite player, best goal and best moment.
How would you answer the questions? Let us know below!
- If you would like to feature on My ITFC, contact ross.halls@archant.co.uk.