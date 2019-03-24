Partly Cloudy

Watch: Favourite Town game, player, goal and more - My ITFC with North Stander columnist Terry Hunt

24 March, 2019 - 06:00
This famous Town game features in Terry Hunt's My ITFC picks!

This famous Town game features in Terry Hunt's My ITFC picks!

PA Archive/PA Images

We’re launching a new feature today putting you, the Ipswich Town fans, in front of the camera and letting you tell everyone about your Blues’ memories and fan stories.

First up in the My ITFC hotseat is Terry Hunt, former EADT and Ipswich Star editor and our North Stander fan columnist.

Terry, a fan of the club for decades, takes us back through his Town-supporting life, starting with the reason he first became a fan of the Portman Road outfit.

LISTEN: Kings of Anglia podcast - International break, Blues’ German trip, transfer talk and more!

He also shares memories of his first Town game and reveals his favourite Town player, captain, manager, game, goal and away match, plus his best Blues moment and his lowest point as a fan.

We want you to get involved too - just contact @ross.halls@archant.co.uk to register your interest!

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch: Favourite Town game, player, goal and more - My ITFC with North Stander columnist Terry Hunt

This famous Town game features in Terry Hunt's My ITFC picks!

Person hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket

A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Witches get their 2019 season off to a flyer, with 10-pt victory at Leicester

Chris Harris in action. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Keith Flint fans invited to ‘raise the roof’ ahead of Essex church service

Fans of Prodigy star Keith Flint are being asked to line the procession route Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

Find out how your “art caravan” designs can be featured at Latitude

Creators can invent, design, build and host their own caravan at this year's Latitude. Picture: CHRIS JAMES
