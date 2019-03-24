Video

Watch: Favourite Town game, player, goal and more - My ITFC with North Stander columnist Terry Hunt

This famous Town game features in Terry Hunt's My ITFC picks! PA Archive/PA Images

We’re launching a new feature today putting you, the Ipswich Town fans, in front of the camera and letting you tell everyone about your Blues’ memories and fan stories.

First up in the My ITFC hotseat is Terry Hunt, former EADT and Ipswich Star editor and our North Stander fan columnist.

Terry, a fan of the club for decades, takes us back through his Town-supporting life, starting with the reason he first became a fan of the Portman Road outfit.

He also shares memories of his first Town game and reveals his favourite Town player, captain, manager, game, goal and away match, plus his best Blues moment and his lowest point as a fan.

We want you to get involved too - just contact @ross.halls@archant.co.uk to register your interest!