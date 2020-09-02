Whitton 16-year-old becomes the youngest ever player to score in the FA Cup

Whitton United boss Shane Coldron, who rates wonder-kid Mydas Smalls very highly.. Photo: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Mydas Smalls created history last night, during Whitton United’s thrilling 4-3 home victory over Suffolk rivals Ipswich Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Action from last night's FA Cup extra-preliminary round tie. Whitton United beat Ipswich Wanderers 4-3 with Mydas Smalls netting the third for the hosts, Action from last night's FA Cup extra-preliminary round tie. Whitton United beat Ipswich Wanderers 4-3 with Mydas Smalls netting the third for the hosts,

Smalls reportedly became the youngest player ever to score in the FA Cup, when he delightfully swept home Whitton’s third goal, on 58 minutes, to put the hosts 3-2 up in a rollercoaster extra-preliminary round tie.

Red Lodge-based Smalls, who scored his Cup goal at the age of just 16 years and 63 days, beat the old record by just four days to re-write the record books.

And his manager, Shane Coldron, insisted that Smalls is the best young player he has seen in his long coaching career.

“I’m scared about putting too much of a spotlight on him, but Mydas (Smalls) is a very exciting prospect,” enthused Coldron.

“In fact, he’s the best 16-year-old I have seen in all my years of coaching youth team players, over the last 15 years or so, especially in terms of being so composed on the ball.

“I think he could make it in the Football League. He plays with no fear at all.

“I was close to dragging him off, just before he scored (against Ipswich Wanderers) because he was completely drained. His legs had started to go, in what was a very high-tempo game, but he then ended up scoring a wonderful goal.

“Mydas had a trial with us this summer, and has played in a few friendlies. We are lucky that he has signed a contract with us.

“Overall, it was a cracking start to the season for us, although I too was more drained than pleased at the final whistle,” added Coldron.

Whitton have been drawn away to Dereham Town in the next round of the FA Cup, on Saturday week.

Mydas Smalls is the younger brother of Tyger Smalls, another talented footballer who had a trial at Arsenal.