E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Whitton 16-year-old becomes the youngest ever player to score in the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 02 September 2020

Whitton United boss Shane Coldron, who rates wonder-kid Mydas Smalls very highly.. Photo: PAUL LEECH

Whitton United boss Shane Coldron, who rates wonder-kid Mydas Smalls very highly.. Photo: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Mydas Smalls created history last night, during Whitton United’s thrilling 4-3 home victory over Suffolk rivals Ipswich Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Action from last night's FA Cup extra-preliminary round tie. Whitton United beat Ipswich Wanderers 4-3 with Mydas Smalls netting the third for the hosts,Action from last night's FA Cup extra-preliminary round tie. Whitton United beat Ipswich Wanderers 4-3 with Mydas Smalls netting the third for the hosts,

Smalls reportedly became the youngest player ever to score in the FA Cup, when he delightfully swept home Whitton’s third goal, on 58 minutes, to put the hosts 3-2 up in a rollercoaster extra-preliminary round tie.

Red Lodge-based Smalls, who scored his Cup goal at the age of just 16 years and 63 days, beat the old record by just four days to re-write the record books.

And his manager, Shane Coldron, insisted that Smalls is the best young player he has seen in his long coaching career.

“I’m scared about putting too much of a spotlight on him, but Mydas (Smalls) is a very exciting prospect,” enthused Coldron.

You may also want to watch:

“In fact, he’s the best 16-year-old I have seen in all my years of coaching youth team players, over the last 15 years or so, especially in terms of being so composed on the ball.

“I think he could make it in the Football League. He plays with no fear at all.

“I was close to dragging him off, just before he scored (against Ipswich Wanderers) because he was completely drained. His legs had started to go, in what was a very high-tempo game, but he then ended up scoring a wonderful goal.

“Mydas had a trial with us this summer, and has played in a few friendlies. We are lucky that he has signed a contract with us.

“Overall, it was a cracking start to the season for us, although I too was more drained than pleased at the final whistle,” added Coldron.

Whitton have been drawn away to Dereham Town in the next round of the FA Cup, on Saturday week.

Mydas Smalls is the younger brother of Tyger Smalls, another talented footballer who had a trial at Arsenal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Which Suffolk restaurants are extending the Eat Out to Help Out deal?

Where in Suffolk and north Essex is continuing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in September? Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA IMAGES/GOOGLE MAPS/THE UNRULY PIG/GREGG BROWN

Whitton 16-year-old becomes the youngest ever player to score in the FA Cup

Whitton United boss Shane Coldron, who rates wonder-kid Mydas Smalls very highly.. Photo: PAUL LEECH

Old garages demolished as Ipswich business district moves ahead

Work to demolish the former Princes Street garages is now well under way. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Drunk motorist crashed on A14 while banned from driving

Paul Gal pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Man sentenced after being caught with knife

Ruben Abbott was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT