'I think in the long term things are looking up for us' - Kenlock excited for Town future

Defender Myles Kenlock believes the future's bright for Ipswich Town - despite the club's drop into League One.

The full-back is one of a string of academy products set to form the core of the Blues' squad next season, having had his contract extended by a further 12 months towards the end of the last campaign.

Kenlock is delighted to have secured another year at Portman Road and, with young players emerging and the backing of the club's revitalised supporters, believes things are looking up.

"I never really thought that my career at the club was coming to an end but I was still very pleased with the news," he said in a club interview.

"I always thought that if I got the chance to play I would be able to show why I'm at the club, so leaving never crossed my mind.

"Despite the drop into League One I think in the long term things are looking up for us.

"Nothing is ever easy but we will give it a good go and do our best to bounce back immediately."

Kenlock hopes the club's young players can continue their progression next season and is enjoying playing alongside a group of young men he's known since joining the club after leaving the Crystal Palace academy.

"It's good to see quite a few of the faces I trained with when I first moved to Ipswich now in the senior squad and hopefully that will continue into the next campaign," he said.

"It's good to see the club's hard work on the academy isn't going to waste. It's also nice for me personally because I look to guys like Doz (Andre Dozzell), Josh Emmanuel and Flynn (Downes) as my brothers as we have had years of friendship and know each other really well on and off the pitch.

"Town fans always like to see homegrown players progressing through the ranks and they have seen a few make their debuts this season. The fans have been brilliant and they always give great support to the young players in particular.

"It helps knowing everyone is behind you, wanting you to do well, and it makes it easier to relax on the pitch.

"I think it helps you to settle down and mature as a player."

But the 22-year-old knows the club's experienced heads will be vital next season.

"The likes of Skip (Luke Chambers) and Skusey (Cole Skuse) will be vital because they can guide us," he said.

"I'm sure we'll be in good hands with them and their records speak for themselves.

"They both have hundreds of games under their belts and that says a lot about their character and leadership qualities."