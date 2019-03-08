Ipswich Town take up option to extend defender Kenlock’s contract for 12 months

Ipswich Town have taken up the option to extend left-back Myles Kenlock’s contract by a further 12 months.

The 22-year-old’s deal was due to expire at the end of the current season but, following a series of good displays, the Blues have exercised their right to ensure the homegrown defender is at Portman Road next season.

With Jonas Knudsen almost certain to depart this summer when his contract expires and Callum Elder due to return to Leicester at the end of his loan, Kenlock is the only left-back with first-team experience contracted to be at the club next season.

“Myles’ option has been taken up and he will be here for another 12 months,” general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said.

“It’s exciting that he’s had a run of games which he hasn’t had for a long period of time and he’s doing well.

“In the last two or three games in particular he’s shown he is able to compete at Championship level week in, week out against some tough opposition.

“He’s had to bide his time because Jonas (Knudsen) has played so well for a long period of time since he joined the club, maybe having games here or there when his opportunity has come.

“He’s not had the opportunity to have back-to-back games but that has come over the last few weeks and he’s managed to do well with it.

“Hopefully he can continue to do that, which is what we want with all the young players.

“It’s about consistency. They might be able to burst onto the scene for one or two games but to do that Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday is a tough ask for them.

“That’s what he’s got to aim for.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry, Collins

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence,Emmanuel, C.Smith, Webber, Judge, Dawkins

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba

LOANS FOR SEASON

Pennington, Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree