‘It was a frustrating start to the season for me but it’s worked out for the best’ - Kenlock

Ipswich Town have extended Myles Kenlock's deal for a further 12 months. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Myles Kenlock was keen to head out on loan amid a frustrating start to the season but has ended the campaign as an Ipswich Town regular and has earned an extended stay at Portman Road.

Myles Kenlock and Andre Dozzell celebrate Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock and Andre Dozzell celebrate Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

Kenlock played just six minutes of football under former Ipswich boss Paul Hurst and had to wait until the final game of 2018 to make his first appearance under Paul Lambert, but has now started the Blues’ last seven games.

With his contract due to expire this summer, the Blues have taken the 12-month extension option in his deal, after the homegrown left-back was able to prove his worth on the pitch.

“It was a frustrating start to the season for me, not playing any football and then picking up an injury, but as the season has gone on I’ve got back to full fitness and have got some game time and now it’s about doing all I can for the team,” Kenlock said in an interview with the matchday programme.

Myles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich Town's equaliser at Bristol City in midweek. Photo: Pagepix Myles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich Town's equaliser at Bristol City in midweek. Photo: Pagepix

“It was frustrating because all I wanted to do is be out on the pitch playing games. That wasn’t happening for me so I would have liked to have had the opportunity to go out on loan but it’s worked out for the best as I’m getting games now.

“Hopefully I can contribute for the team over the rest of the season.”

Prior to this season, Kenlock had only played under former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy during his senior career but has had to deal with a mid-season change of manager for the first time.

“It hasn’t been a problem really,” Kenlock said. “It’s something you have to deal with as a footballer. I’m enjoying playing under the manager now and I’m learning all the time in games and in training.”

Myles Kenlock goes forward at Villa Park Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock goes forward at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Kenlock is one of a string of homegrown youngsters in the Ipswich senior squad, with the club looking to build for the future around its academy products, and Kenlock believes his journey through that system has stood him in good stead.

“The fans have always given great support to the young players and it helps knowing everyone is behind you and rooting for you to do well,” he said.

“It makes it easier to settle down and mature as a player.

“It also helps when you’ve got players like Skip (Luke Chambers) and Skusey (Cole Skuse) around to help you.

“All the coaches in the academy have been great for me and have helped me with my football, but also in looking after me and helping me settle in here.

“Bryan (Klug) has been like a father figure to me. He has always been there for me to talk to – and tell me off when I have needed it.”