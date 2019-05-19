Video

Contenders 26 report: Star Mysiala lifts title, Goncalves makes winning return and Fell claims gold

Przemyslaw Mysiala celebrates winning the light-heavyweight title at Contenders 26. Picture: BRETT KING Archant

Ultimate Fighter veteran Przemyslaw Mysiala detonated a nuclear right hand on the jaw of teak tough foe Yuri Andrei to lift the light heavyweight title in dramatic fashion at Contenders 26 last night.

The man they call the 'Polish Bear', last seen competing in the heavyweight version of the UFC's wildly popular reality show, dropped back down to his natural 205lbs division to do battle with fellow BJJ black belt Andrei in the main event at the Epic Studios in Norwich.

And the two fought out a technical and absorbing clash, Mysiala having success with his rapid left hook and ram-rod jab, while Brazillian Andrei tenderised his more experienced foe's lead leg with brutal Muay Thai-style kicks.

But just as it seemed the fight was destined to go to the scorecards, Mysiala uncorked a concussive fastball of a right hand in the fifth and final round which connected clean with Andrei's jaw, sending his gumshield spiralling across the cage.

Clearly dazed, Andrei sank to the floor as Mysiala closed in to finish, but referee Daniel Movahedi stepped in to bring a halt to hostilities and the Polish wrecking ball scaled the cage to celebrate.

Mysiala moves to 23-9-1 as a pro and will look to further enhance his claims as one of the best light-heavyweights in Europe, while despite defeat Andrei can take huge credit from pushing his lauded opponent all the way.

In the co-main event, Thetford talent Andre Goncalves returned to the cage after two years away and finished Julien Bouteix with a rear naked choke in the second round, capping a display full of composure and maturity.

Lightweight Goncalves, now 4-1-1, was measured throughout the fight but dominated his powerful dance partner and unveiled a new weapon in his arsenal after his time away - a couple of spinning elbows which rocked Bouteix and which future foes will have to be cogniscent of.

When the end came, it was swift. With Bouteix scrambling to try to get back to his feet, 'Tuga Power' took his back and locked in the choke in a heartbeat - the perfect end to his comeback display.

Goncalves, who fights out of Tsunami Norfolk, has all the skills and X-factor ingredients to be a star in the sport - he just now needs to get active and start climbing the ranks.

While his victory was impressive, submission of the night honours went to Bury's Jimmy Fell, who lifted the amateur featherweight title with a rear naked choke stoppage of the undefeated Lee Miller.

Fell, who spent the majority of the first round with Miller on top of him, came out aggressive in the second round, took his man down and worked to secure the finish - a feat made all the more impressive given Miller had won all of his fights by choke.

In the aftermath of victory Fell, now 4-1, was promoted to purple belt by respected Blue Wave Martial Arts coach Windy Miller, and will eye the winner of the Cage Warriors 105 Colchester bout between George Tanasa and William Timms for a fight to decide the best amateur 145lbs warrior in the region.

Earlier on the card, knockout of the night honours went to Sean Watson of Reps MMA, who felled Piotr Panczak with a spinning heel kick which will likely go viral around the world.

The unorthodox and flashy Watson found space to whip in the spectacular shot, connecting flush with his heel to face of former Contenders champ Panczak, shattering his jaw in the process and earning himself a spot on countless future highlight reels.

In the other pro MMA clash on the card, France's Aurelien Raymond upset the electrifying Konrad Jaskiewicz in the very first round of their featherweight duel.

Jaskiewicz, so often the man getting a highlight finish, was on the other end of the equation this time, jumping on a heel hook but leaving himself exposed to the heavy ground and pound of Raymond, who duly bounced his head off the canvas and separated him from his senses.

Wisbech's 'Skinny Power' drops to 1-1 as a pro, but will learn from his mistake and surely come back even better.

There were two other standout boxing bouts on the card. In the first, giant Elite Gym Norwich heavyweight Jacub Adamski picked up another stoppage win in the second round of his showdown with Toby Davies, using his sledgehammer of a right hand to bring matters to a violent conclusion.

You will not see a better KO anywhere this year!

Sean Watson throwing the spinning heel kick at @ContendersMMA 26 last night, footage from @MMATVlive

Myself and the fight doctor @Deanmiddhat on the call #mma #contenders26 pic.twitter.com/DO6aJk9VAt — Mark Heath (@mark__heath) May 19, 2019

And, in what proved a deeply unpopular decision with a vocal and rowdy contingent supporting Stevi Levy in her final bout before turning pro, Jasmina Zapoczna deprived the King's Lynn boxer of her 60kg title.

In a close, techical fight, the judges clealy felt that Zapoczna's cleaner work and laser-guided straight right hand were the keys to victory.

Levy, who landed several big shots of her own in the clash, was respectful in defeat and now looks to make waves in the paid ranks.

Contenders 26 results

Prelims:

Luke Grainger beat Carlos Fernandez via UD (55kg boxing)

Daniel Higgs beat Joe Lincoln via UD (78kg boxing)

Kian Penn beat Harrison Hartley via UD (60kg boxing)

Sean Watson beat Piotr Panczak by spinning heel kick KO in the second round (77kg K1)

Zulu Abadu beat Scott Osinski by UD (80kg boxing)

Sebastian Thrun beat Costi Macamu by TKO via leg kicks in the third round (92kg K1)

Jimmy Fell beat Lee Miller by rear naked choke in the second round to win Contenders amateur featherweight MMA title

Jacub Adamski beat Toby Davies by KO in the second round (heavyweight boxing)

Main card

Jasmina Zapoczna beat Stevi Levy via UD to win Contenders 60kg boxing title

Aurelien Raymond beat Konrad Jaskiewicz by ground and pound KO in the first round (featherweight pro MMA)

Andre Goncalves beat Julien Bouteix by rear naked choke in the second round (lightweight pro MMA)

Przemyslaw Mysiala beat Yuri Andrei by KO (punches) in the fifth round to win Contenders pro light heavyweight title