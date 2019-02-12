Filer wins Hadleigh event as Colchester Harriers seal NESS League title

Nate Filer, of Colchester Harriers, on his way to victory at the NESS League meeting at Hadleigh on Sunday. Picture: JOHN HYLAND Archant

Colchester Harriers wrapped up their first North Essex & South Suffolk (NESS) Cross Country League title in eight years, after dominating the fifth and penultimate meeting, hosted by Hadleigh Hares at Holbecks Farm, Hadleigh, on Sunday.

The mass start of the senior race in the NESS Cross Country League at Hadleigh. Picture: JOHN HYLAND The mass start of the senior race in the NESS Cross Country League at Hadleigh. Picture: JOHN HYLAND

Nate Filer led the charge as Harriers men bossed proceedings at the top of the field, while female runner-up Aiko Henington spearheaded the successful Colchester ladies’ team.

As usual, it was a tough course at Hadleigh, with some testing hills made no easier by the wet and windy conditions. A total of 161 senior men and 80 senior ladies completed the main event.

Filer tasted victory ahead of Ipswich JAFFA’s James Calvert (second) and Scott Ramsey, of hosts Hadleigh, who was third. The Harriers’ duo of Chris Sellens (fourth) and Ermeas Afewerki (fifth) were also to the fore.

Hadleigh Hares’ Claire Jacobs, on home turf, won the ladies’ section ahead of Harriers’ veteran Henington, with Emily Zethraeus, of Great Bentley RC, in third.

Harriers’ Margaret Deasy was fourth, and Tiptree RR’s Danielle Harrington was fifth.

The JAFFA trio of Rachael Hamblyn (seventh), Rosie Horsfield (eighth) and Sam Spencer (ninth) packed well.

Meanwhile, Colchester Harriers also top the junior boys’ and girls’ sections, going into the final fixture at Gosfield School, Halstead, this Sunday.

In the u-17 boys’ race, Thomas Palmer and Victor Steinward completed a Harriers one-two, and likewise Milly Presland (u-15) and Alexandra Bell Cobbold (u-13) secured a Harriers one-two in the junior girls’ event.

Mid-Essex’s Will Ferguson and Colchester & Tendring’s Charlie Regan were first and second in the u-15 boys. JAFFA’s Taylor Ashley was first u-13 and Springfield’s Dylan Robins first u-11.

JAFFA’s Jasmine Bilner was the leading u-17 girl, and CATS’ Isla Widdowson and Lucy Thompson were the first two u-11s.

Team results

Senior men, Pool A: 1 Col/Har 91pts; 2 Harwich 276; 3 JAFFA 289. Pool B: 1 Hadleigh 119pts; 2 Tiptree 213; 3 Halstead 382.

Senior ladies, Pool A: 1 Col/Harr 23pts; 2 JAFFA 28; 3 Gt Bentley 63. Pool B: 1 Tip 30; 2 Had 44; 3 Mid-Essex 66.

Combined teams, Pool A: 1 Col/Harr; 2 JAFFA; 3 Harwich; 4 Gt Bentley; 5 Springfield; 6 Witham. Pool B: 1 Had; 2 Tip; 3 Mid-Essex; 4 Hal; 5 Colchester & Tendring.

Overall standings (after 5 of 6 races):

Pool A: 1 Col/Harr 29pts; 2 JAFFA 23; 3 Springfield 15; 4 Witham 14; 5 Gt Bentley 13; 6 Harwich 11.

Pool B: 1 Had 22; 2 Tip 21; 3 Hal 16; 4 Mid-Essex 11; 5 CATS 5.