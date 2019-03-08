National record tumbles at East District Cycling Association 100-mile time trial

In the East District Cycling Association 100 mile time trial there was an epic battle for the top women's award between Kimberley Morrison and Vicky Gill.

The event was on the Snetterton-Wymondham road and the fast reputation of this course attracted entries from a wide area.

Morrison is a professional triathlete, based in North Norfolk, and only rides occasional time trials. Gill was formerly an elite runner but is this season concentrating on time trialling.

The two started 14 minutes apart and this gap fluctuated as the race progressed on a morning that only became windy during the latter stages. Last time round the Browick turn with just 15 miles to go Gill was 32 seconds up and the destination of the top prize seemed settled.

But a final effort by Morrison saw her pass the finish timekeepers at Attleborough in 3:44:06 while Gill recorded 3:44:12.

As both Morrison and Gill belong to the Midlands-based DRAG2ZERO team, the EDCA Championship goes to Wisbech Wheeler Becky Taylor for her personal best ride of 3:57:56.

Despite many fast rides from men there were no serious challengers to the supremacy of Marcin Bialoblocki who set a new national 100 miles competition record of 3:13:37 beating Adam Duggleby's 2017 figures by three minutes 14 seconds. The nearest anyone came to this was John Wingfield's 3:26:33 which gave the Team Signum rider second place.

The East District men's championship went to Thetford rider Dave Green (3:37:07). Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) clawed back 50 seconds on Green over the last 15 miles, but stopped the watch at 3:38:36 for the silver EDCA medal.

Other local riders inside four hours included Dale Sturman (West Suffolk Whs, 3:53:48), Dan Bromilow (Ely & District, 3:53:48) and Chris Tye (Plomesgate CC, 3:59:59).

Chris Tye's clubmate in the Suffolk coast club Matt O'Brien (20:59, +6:08) was best male vet on age standard in the Veteran's TTA 10 at Wortwell, but Jackie Field (CC Ashwell) had the best "plus" of all (+ 6:30) which will boost her confidence for her ride in Mersey Roads 24 hour time trial this weekend.

In the Suffolk CRS evening racing in Ipswich Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) drove the scratch group through the field and made a bid for a solo win. She did not get away - but won the final sprint anyway from Sophie Holmes and Caroline Humphries.

In the senior men's race Ross Fawcett, Morris Bacon and Chris Crabtree established a break off the front, but their lead dwindled and they were caught on the last lap. Dale Johnston won the sprint from Bacon with Ipswich rider Jack Parrish the first Junior to finish.

In the CC Breckland 15 based at Attleborough Ben Stancombe (VeloVelocity, 28:47) took what must have been a satisfying win over friend and rival Matthew Senter (29:28), to whom he has so often played second fiddle.

Joy Payne (Amersham RC, 35:21) was top woman, while there was a new national team record for the Lincoln Wheelers tricycle team.

Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich, sixth) was the top local rider in the Ken Lush Road Race at Great Chishill. Colin Lewis (Essex Roads CC) was winner at the CC Hackney circuit races.

In the Junior Tour of Ireland stage race Bury St Edmunds rider Sam Asker finished 16th overall, just two minutes down on the winner in a race with 128 finishers.

Star day for Asker was Friday's 68 mile stage in County Clare when he was in a break that stayed clear to finish nearly four minutes ahead of the field, a ride that lifted him from 69th overall into the top 20.

Chelmsford sprinter Mitch Powell had to wait for photos to be examined before learning that he had lost the final of the 400 metres National Grass Track Championship at Biggleswade.

The judges verdict went to Lawrence Lisher (Rock & Road Cycles) by the narrowest of margins.

RESULTS:

East District CA 100, Wymondham (Leading and local finishers):

1) Marcin Bialoblocki (NOPINZ) 3:13:37,

2) John Wingfield (Team Signum) 3:26:33,

3) Tom Thornely (Buxton CC) 3:34:15,

6) Dave Green (CC Breckland) 3:37:07,

7) Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) 3:38:36,

23) Dale Sturman (West Suffolk Whs) 3:53:48,

30) Dan Bromilow (Ely & District) 3:58:31,

31) Andrew Knowles (North Norfolk Whs) 3:59:25,

32) Chris Tye (Plomesgate CC) 3:59:59,

34) Oliver Cozens (Norwich ABC) 4:00:21,

36) Jason Turner (Norwich ABC) 4:01:09,

37) Chris Nudds (CC Breckland) 4:05:34,

38) James Walsgrove (Try Harder) 4:06:10,

41) Phil Lee (Ely & District) 4:10:35,

44) Trevor Caley (Plomesgate CC) 4:16:14,

45) Robert Quarton (Wolsey RC) 4:19:23,

47) Richard Mellor (Chelmer CC) 4:20:26,

55) Paul Rooke (West Suffolk Whs) 4:32:29.

WOMEN:

1) Kimberley Morrison (DRAG2ZERO) 3:44:06,

2) Vicky Gill (DRAG2ZERO) 3:44:12,

3) Becky Taylor (Wisbech Whs) 3:57:56,

5 Jan Smith (Great Yarmouth CC) 4:28:29.

SUFFOLK CYCLE RACE SERIES, Round Five, Ipswich

SENIOR MEN:

1) Dale Johnston, Velo Schils - Interbike RT,

2) Morris Bacon, DAP Cycling Club,

3) Mark Richards, DAP Cycling Club,

4) Chris Crabtree, Orwell Velo,

5) Thomas Heal, Strada-Sport,

6) Jack Parrish, Team Vision,

SENIOR WOMEN:

1) Gemma Melton, Pedal Power Cycles Ipswich

2) Sophie Holmes, Datalynx-Parenesis Cycling

3) Caroline Humphries,

4) Clover Murray, Liv Awol

5) Becky Ridge, TPH Racing

6) Kirstin Hamilton, Ipswich Bicycle Club