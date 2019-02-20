Young defender Ndaba signs first pro deal with Blues

Corrie Ndaba has signed his first pro deal at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Promising young defender Corrie Ndaba has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town.

Corrie Ndaba is an exciting young defender. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Corrie Ndaba is an exciting young defender. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 19-year-old has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with Blues, keeping him at Portman Road until the summer of 2022.

The club has the option to extend the deal a further 12 months.

Ndaba is the fourth scholar to have signed his first professional deal with Town in the last few months after Kai Brown, Brett McGavin and Idris El Mizouni all committed their future to Blues.

Academy graduates Luke Woolfenden, Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester, Ben Morris and Harry Wright have also signed new contracts with the Blues in recent weeks.