Spanish eyes are smiling as Leiston sign four - while Needham sign Cambridge Utd striker

PUBLISHED: 09:28 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 30 July 2019

Albert Serra Parrondo, 22, and 21 year-old Sebastia Pons Llado, two of Leiston's new signings, with manager Stuart Boardley. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Leiston and Needham have boosted their squads on the eve of the new Southern League season.

Manager Stuart Boardley has recruited Spanish duo, 22 year-old Albert Serra Parrondo and 21 year-old Sebastia Pons Llado.

Both players have just arrived in England having come through the youth ranks at Real Mallorca.

Parrondo has netted twice already, having scored against Stowmarket Town and a Colchester United XI in Leiston's last two games.

Alongside the two Spaniards, the Blues have also signed midfielder Jerry Kamanzi who was at Needham Market last season.

Kamanzi's former club's include AFC Sudbury, Colchester United, Maldon & Tiptree and Thurrock. He has signed a two-year deal.

The final player to sign is defender Tom Woerndl.

Woerndl is a defender who was brought to England last season by Ipswich Town but was released in October 2018 and joined Needham Market.

He has also has signed a two year deal for Leiston.

"We have now made some significant signings of late and feel we are only one/two experienced players away from being a really good team," Boardly said.

"It will be tough, no doubt about it, as new players take time to gel but pre-season has identified a real togetherness."

Meanwhile, Needham Market have signed Cambridge United striker Joe Neal on loan.

Neal has agreed an initial one month loan with the club and went straight into the squad against Bury Town on Friday in a pre-season friendly where he scored two goals.

He is a product of Cambridge United's Academy and penned a two and half year professional contract, committing his future to the Abbey Stadium until 2021.

Framlingham's FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round clash with Hackney Wick has been switched to Badingham Road as the London side are unable to secure a ground. The match takes place on Friday, August 9, 8pm ko.

Spanish eyes are smiling as Leiston sign four – while Needham sign Cambridge Utd striker

