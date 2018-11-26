Rain

Round two! Needham and Royston clash in Trophy and they are set to meet again!

26 November, 2018 - 17:00
Needham's Callum Sturgess a doubt for the replay with Royston on Tuesday night.

Needham's Callum Sturgess a doubt for the replay with Royston on Tuesday night. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market and Royston Town are likely to be sick of the sight of each other come Sunday morning.

The two Southern League Central Premier teams clash at Bloomfields tomorrow night in an FA Trophy replay after Saturday’s game ended 1-1 in Hertfordshire.

Incredibly the two then meet again in the league at Royston on Saturday!

Victory tomorrow evening for either club will see them facing either Weymouth or St Albans City away, in the first round proper, as the Marketmen again failed to land a home cup draw – their eighth away cup fixture in three competitions so far in 2018/19

“Well, yes, it’s a bit bizarre playing Royston three times in a week. We are certainly seeing a lot of each other,” Needham boss Richard Wilkins said.

“It was a really good game on Saturday with some good football and if the replay at our places is the same, it will be a decent one to watch.

“It was a tight game but I think if we had gone on to get a second goal after taking the lead, we would have won it. But they came back into it and are a big side, good at set-pieces.

“It was a bizarre game for all sorts of reasons. Another being that they had to make all three substitutions before half-time, while we had made two within a couple of minutes of the second half!

“The FA Trophy is important to us. We went out disappointingly in the Suffolk Premier Cup, so it would be nice to keep going as long as possible in the Trophy. Apart from anything else it brings in a nice bit of finance too.

“And we can create a bit of history because this would be the furthest we have come as a club in this competition.”

Needham have been in good form of late.

The Marketmen have lost just twice in their last 10 games in all competitions.

“Our home form has picked up a lot which is a good thing,” Wilkins added.

“Not that we are getting much lucky in playing cup fixtures at home. I think that is now eight out of eight away this season!”

Callum Sturgess suffered an eye injury at Royston and is a doubt for tomorrow, while Tariq Issa is ‘50/50’ as he recovers from a groin injury.

“I imagine both teams will have changes on Tuesday, as their three players all went off with pulls and twists, nothing resulting from any bad tackles,” Wilkins added.

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

16:33 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start?

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Tale of two strikers as Harrison plays 45 minutes and Drinan starts in U23s’ loss at Millwall

16:27 Andy Warren
Aaron Drinan and Ellis Harrison played for Ipswich Town's Under 23s this afternoon.

Strikers Ellis Harrison and Aaron Drinan were both involved as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s were beaten 2-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Kings of Anglia Podcast special: Inside the Ipswich Town boardroom with Ian Milne and Stuart Hayton

16:10 Andy Warren
Ian Milne and Stuart Hayton joined the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren take the Kings of Anglia podcast out on the road to visit Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne and club secretary Stuart Hayton.

Updated Striker Drinan returns early from Sutton United loan

14:48 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan is back at the club after his loan spell at National League Sutton United ended.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

12:15 Ross Halls
John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

Harrison set to make return from injury as Town U23s visit Millwall

10:42 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury.

Striker Ellis Harrison will make his return to action this afternoon when Ipswich Town’s Under 23s visit Millwall (1.30pm).

‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

09:00 Andy warren
Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle.

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers shares manager Paul Lambert’s confidence that the Blues will beat the drop.

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

06:00
Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night.

It’s a huge week for Ipswich Town as they seek to build on the renewed hope created by Paul Lambert, writes North Stander Terry Hunt.

Skipper Stimson nets as Tractor Girls make it six unbeaten

15:00 Kieren Standley
Kerry Stimson celebrates her goal with her fellow team-mates

FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East

Stevenage 0

Ipswich Town 1

New skipper Kerry Stimson scored the only goal of the game as Ipswich Town Women defeated Stevenage 1-0 in an incredibly tight affair at Hertford Town FC on Sunday, writes Kieren Standley.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Yesterday, 18:36 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom.

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom on Friday night and are now six points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am.

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich

