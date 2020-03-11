E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Needham and Stowmarket battle through to last four of Suffolk Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:32 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 11 March 2020

Jose Santa De La Paz, left, turns to celebrate his winning goal for Needham Market as team-mate Craig Parker runs to congratulate him with Adam Mills looking on Photograph: PAUL VOLLER

Jose Santa De La Paz, left, turns to celebrate his winning goal for Needham Market as team-mate Craig Parker runs to congratulate him with Adam Mills looking on Photograph: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Manager Kevin Horlock said his Needham Market players were 'buzzing' after reaching the semi-finals of this season's Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

Needham defeated holders Leiston 1-0 in last night's quarter-final tie thanks to Academy product Joe Santa De La Paz's second-minute goal.

Leiston manager Glen Driver apologised after his side had Noel Aitkens sent off for two yellow cards inside two minutes and picked up a further six bookings.

Victory over their Betvictor Southern League Premier Central rivals came at a price for Needham as Dan Morphew picked up an injury following one of several late tackles.

Horlock said: 'We knew it was going to be a tough game - it was their cup final in many ways as obviously it is a local derby and they have had a tough season.

'I thought we started really, really well and scored nice and early and played with an intensity with and without the ball, and it looked as though it was going to be more comfortable than it was.

You may also want to watch:

'In the second half we had chances to kill them off and it could have been two, three or even four, but it didn't happen and then it turned into disarray with bad tackles and late tackles flying in.

'We are buzzing with the win, but we have picked up another injury.'

Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews described opponents Brantham Athletic as 'outstanding' after his treble-chasing side required penalties to reach the last four.

Following a goalless draw at Greens Meadow, Brantham led 2-0 in the shoot-out before eventually losing 3-2.

Andrews said: 'We are extremely pleased to get through as Brantham Athletic were outstanding on the night as they dug in and defended really well.

'It is always disappointing when one team has to go out with the lot-tery of penalties, but Lady Luck was shining on us and we are now in the semi-finals for the second successive season and hopefully we can go one step further than last year.'

The semi-final draw, which will also feature Bury Town and Lowes-toft Town, will be made on BBC Radio Suffolk from 8.30pm tomorrow night and also streamed live on the Suffolk FA Twitter feed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New coronavirus statistics show three new cases in East of England

The number of coronavirus cases nationally has risen Picture:Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Street cordoned off after man dies in Colchester

The police cordon in place in Colchester this morning following the death of a man. Picture: EMILY COX

Ipswich Town could live stream matches for fans if coronavirus forces games to be played behind closed doors

Ipswich Town may live stream games free for fans if the coronavirus forces matches to be played behind closed doors.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Man, 25, accused of burglary at town centre bar and café

Edmundo Lounge (right) in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Traffic clears on A14 after two vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 following a collision near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24