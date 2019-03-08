Sheriff strike sees Marketmen end season as Suffolk's top non-league club

Colchester United loanee Decarrey Sheriff celebrates his match-winner for Needham Market against Alvechurch. Picture: BEN POOLEY Archant

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central Needham Market 1 Alvechurch 0 Needham Market finished the season as Suffolk’s top non league club following a 1-0 victory over Alvechurch, writes Drew Kendall.

Needham Market players applaud their fans after beating Alvechurch. Picture: BEN POOLEY Needham Market players applaud their fans after beating Alvechurch. Picture: BEN POOLEY

The goal came on the stroke of half-time, after Sturgess' corner wasn't dealt with on-loan Colchester United striker Decarrey Sheriff smashed into the net from close range.

Needham could have made it 2-0 on 53 minutes, as Sheriff's shot was blocked with Jake Dye putting the rebound over the unguarded net. Alvechurch's best chance came on 63 minutes as the play-off contestants glanced a header wide of the far post.

Seven minutes later meanwhile, Needham went close again after Adam Mills ran through into the box to square across to Joe Marsden with an open goal, but he couldn't get it on target.

Mills was involved again a minute later, the winger's chipped shot was palmed superbly by the Alvechurch keeper onto the top of the bar for a corner.

Mills then smashed just wide of far post soon after, before the winger's shot drew a great diving save from the keeper across to his right with three minutes left.

The win sees Needham finish 11th in the table.