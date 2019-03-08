Sunshine and Showers

Sheriff strike sees Marketmen end season as Suffolk's top non-league club

PUBLISHED: 13:20 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 28 April 2019

Colchester United loanee Decarrey Sheriff celebrates his match-winner for Needham Market against Alvechurch. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Colchester United loanee Decarrey Sheriff celebrates his match-winner for Needham Market against Alvechurch. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Needham Market 1

Alvechurch 0

Needham Market finished the season as Suffolk’s top non league club following a 1-0 victory over Alvechurch, writes Drew Kendall.

Needham Market players applaud their fans after beating Alvechurch. Picture: BEN POOLEYNeedham Market players applaud their fans after beating Alvechurch. Picture: BEN POOLEY

The goal came on the stroke of half-time, after Sturgess' corner wasn't dealt with on-loan Colchester United striker Decarrey Sheriff smashed into the net from close range.

Needham could have made it 2-0 on 53 minutes, as Sheriff's shot was blocked with Jake Dye putting the rebound over the unguarded net. Alvechurch's best chance came on 63 minutes as the play-off contestants glanced a header wide of the far post.

Seven minutes later meanwhile, Needham went close again after Adam Mills ran through into the box to square across to Joe Marsden with an open goal, but he couldn't get it on target.

Mills was involved again a minute later, the winger's chipped shot was palmed superbly by the Alvechurch keeper onto the top of the bar for a corner.

Mills then smashed just wide of far post soon after, before the winger's shot drew a great diving save from the keeper across to his right with three minutes left.

The win sees Needham finish 11th in the table.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge house fire breaks out in Stowmarket

Firefighters attempted to put out flames in the loft space of a detached two-storey building Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

